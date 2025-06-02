Colorado Gov. Polis says Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall is where people ‘cherish free speech’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants to make sure Sunday's firebombing attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall doesn't stifle pro-Israel speech or free speech in general through intimidation.

"There's all kinds of free speech that occurs in Colorado, and these folks were targeted for antisemitic reasons, really to try to intimidate members of the Jewish community, members of the pro-Israel community," Polis, who is Jewish, told CPR host Nathan Fernando-Frescas on Monday. "And really, in our state, everybody should have their free speech rights respected."

The attack left 12 people injured, some with second- and third-degree burns, according to Polis who said he personally knew some of the victims. They were part of a group participating in a walk and vigil for hostages being held by Hamas. The suspect, who yelled "Free Palestine" during the incident, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in state court in addition to one federal hate crime charge so far.

Polis called the pedestrian mall "a zone that really people cherish free speech. In fact, if you walk down Pearl Street Mall on a Sunday, you're more likely to see protesters than not."

Polis said state law enforcement officials will continue to be made available to "support the safety of those who visit Boulder," including during the Boulder Jewish Festival this weekend.

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Nathan Fernando-Frescas: Governor, you're the top elected leader of our state. At the same time, this is your community. First, I'd like to hear your reaction to this attack specifically as a longtime Boulder resident.

Gov. Jared Polis: Well, it's just an inexcusable act of terrorism. I've walked many times down in Pearl Street Mall, I've seen these demonstrators and others. It's a zone that really people cherish free speech. In fact, if you walk down Pearl Street Mall on a Sunday, you're more likely to see protesters than not. And to think that in our community, people would be targeted for attack simply because they were, in this case, highlighting the plight of the over 50 hostages that are still being held by Hamas is really unthinkable. And it really leads us all to really speak with one voice that this is inappropriate. We don't accept this kind of hateful attacks or terrorism here in Colorado. And I've been thrilled to hear the voices from all across the political spectrum joining us in condemning these attacks.

Fernando-Frescas: This attack comes at the start of Shavuot, which celebrates God giving the Torah to the Jewish people in Mount Sinai. At this normally joyful moment, what's going through your head and through your heart?

Polis: Well, the attack would be shocking at any time. And of course, I personally know some of the victims. They're folks that have been long established members of the Jewish community in Boulder. This is, of course, first and foremost traumatic for the victims. We wish them well and heartfelt prayers in their recovery, but it's also traumatic to the larger community, whether it's the Boulder or Colorado Jewish community, whether it's others in the pro-Israel or free speech community, whether it's people who just like to spend their weekends visiting Pearl Street Mall. I think everybody's feeling this in different ways.

Fernando-Frescas: What else can you share about some of those victims that you know?

Polis: Well, these are folks that are dedicated volunteers. Many of them we're out there most weekends making sure that we hold the hostages front and center in our minds. I have other friends that sometimes went that weren't there that weekend. And as I said, I knew some of the people and had seen this demonstration as I walked by previous weekends. But look, there's all kinds of free speech that occurs in Colorado, and these folks were targeted for antisemitic reasons, really to try to intimidate members of the Jewish community, members of the pro-Israel community, and really in our state, everybody should have their free speech rights respected.

Fernando-Frescas: What can Coloradans do to help right now, even if they're not Jewish, even if they have no ties to Boulder, how can they help?

Polis: When you see people expressing their free speech I think it's important. Of course, if you agree with them, feel free to encourage them. If you disagree with them, say, "I may disagree with you, but I respect your right to be here." And we want to make sure that this doesn't stifle pro-Israel speech or free speech in general, and that people aren't intimidated from getting their messages out. And I think that that were to occur, that would be a victory to these terrorist acts. And in many ways, it was the goal of the perpetrator. And we need to make sure that Colorado remains a place and the Colorado for all, where everybody's free to express their beliefs without fear of physical harm.

Fernando-Frescas: And with that said, what are state officials doing to safeguard the public who wish to protest or celebrate moving forward? Pride is this month. Juneteenth is on the horizon as is Boulder's Jewish Festival. How can the state balance the safety of everyone who uses their First Amendment rights for free speech?

Polis: We are certainly supporting local law enforcement in Boulder, and we traditionally do for the Pride event in Denver as well. The state law enforcement agency state troopers is available when local law enforcement needs us. We were supporting the investigation yesterday. We fully plan to continue this work to support the safety of those who visit Boulder, including during the festival this weekend. And of course during pride and other events across the state.

Fernando-Frescas: I know you've spoken to some people, but have you spoken to any of the other victims or their families, do you plan to, and how are they doing through this moment?

Polis: I had chance reach out to one of the victims so far, and I plan to, as soon as they're ready, speak with others today, tomorrow. First and foremost, conveying our prayers and our wishes for their speeding and complete recovery. It's very difficult to go through second-degree burns in some cases, third-degree burns in other cases. These are very serious considerations and even especially for people that are in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. And I think all of Colorado is cheering for their recovery.

Fernando-Frescas: On the matter of immigration. We have to lift this up. The suspect is an Egyptian national who applied for asylum in September 2022, according to federal authorities, they overstayed the visa. On the matter of immigration, what, if anything, does the suspect's status say about Colorado and what the Trump administration labels as a sanctuary jurisdiction?

Polis: The person who committed these acts is the one responsible. And whether he's an American or whether he's an immigrant, he will be held accountable for this act of terrorism. And I'm confident that he will remain in jail for the rest of his days.