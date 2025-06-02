Angler becomes second death at Lake Pueblo since mid-May when boat capsizes in high winds

A fatal boating accident at Lake Pueblo State Park last Friday is under investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This is the second death at the lake since mid- May.



The incident started when a boat carrying three anglers overturned when high winds hit a popular part of the lake, an area known as Boggs Creek Cove near the South Marina, according to a press release from the state. None of them were wearing life jackets. Two adults were able to swim to shore.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team and rangers, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo West Fire Department searched for the third person using boats equipped with sonar, an underwater robot, a drone and thermal cameras. It took nearly 23 hours for them to locate the victim’s body, which was found on Saturday evening.

The Pueblo County Coroner is expected to release the victim’s name.



A few weeks ago, a 53-year-old man apparently drowned while attempting to help four children swimming in rough water during heavy winds near Sailboard Beach on the north side of the reservoir. He was the father of two of the children and two were friends.

According to information from CPW, the man was not wearing a personal floatation device and the water temperature was cold, in the upper 50s. Witnesses who saw him go under pulled him out of the water and called for help. But resuscitation efforts by rescuers and medical personnel were unsuccessful.



Drownings in state parks, and in Colorado as whole, have been on the rise in recent years.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these safety reminders and tips for all water recreation activities: