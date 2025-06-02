WIN: Bravo! Vail Getaway

Clear your calendar for a night of incredible music making at the Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Bravo! Vail welcomes the Chamber Orchestra of Europe in their debut performance June 19-22.

Bravo! Vail wants you to see this acclaimed orchestra and has generously put together a one-night getaway exclusively for Colorado Public Radio listeners.

Here are the details:

Concert Program: The Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms featuring violinist Blake Pouliot and cellist Alisha Weilerstein, along with Franz Schubert’s Symphony #4 “Tragic.”



What: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Where: Bravo! Vail Music Festival / Ford Amphitheater in Vail

When: Saturday, June 21

Overnight accommodations: The Lodge at Vail



