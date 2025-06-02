WIN: Bravo! Vail Getaway

Clear your calendar for a night of incredible music making at the Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Bravo! Vail welcomes the Chamber Orchestra of Europe in their debut performance June 19-22.
Bravo! Vail wants you to see this acclaimed orchestra and has generously put together a one-night getaway exclusively for Colorado Public Radio listeners.
Here are the details:
Concert Program: The Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms featuring violinist Blake Pouliot and cellist Alisha Weilerstein, along with Franz Schubert’s Symphony #4 “Tragic.”
What: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Where: Bravo! Vail Music Festival / Ford Amphitheater in Vail
When: Saturday, June 21
Overnight accommodations: The Lodge at Vail
Enter with your email below and see sweepstakes rules here.
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, and on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”