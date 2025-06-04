State Treasurer Dave Young enters Democratic race for Congressional District 8

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young is turning his eye from the State Capitol to the U.S Capitol. The Greeley Democrat is running for Congress for the 8th Congressional District.

“I know how to do the work. I've got a track record to show I've done it, especially on Medicaid and on the kitchen table economic issues that families face, ” Young told CPR News.

The 8th Congressional District, which stretches from the northern Denver suburbs to Greeley in Weld County, is rated a toss-up race. In the two elections since its creation, it’s been the focus of a lot of campaign money, ads and national political interest, especially with control of the chamber at stake.

Republican Rep. Gabe Evans flipped the seat in 2024 by less than 2,500 votes, making him one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the chamber.

Young said it was Evans’ support for his party’s proposed cuts to Medicaid and other safety net programs that helped him decide to enter the Democratic primary for the seat and a chance to run against him next fall.

“Gabe Evans' recent vote on the budget bill in Washington is a bright moral line for me,” said Young, whose sister is disabled and depends on Medicaid. “I don't think he or others that voted in favor of that bill understand the devastation that will occur for families and for individuals that really rely heavily on Medicaid.”

Young is jumping into a crowded primary field, with three other candidates already in the race, including former U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who lost her reelection race and has acknowledged dealing with mental health challenges while in office.

State Rep. Manny Rutinel was the first Democrat to enter the race early this year, while Colorado State Rep. Shannon Bird declared for the race last month.

Republicans have criticized the growing primary field, saying it shows Democrats are in disarray, but Young countered that a contested primary is a good thing for voters and the party.

“I think people want to see their … options to have the best possible representative they can,” Young said, adding he’s running for a job, not against other people. “I've run tough races … in a tough part of the state, and I've won them all, convincingly. I think I am very electable, but I'm willing to put my record and my efforts and my electability against anybody in the primary and let's have the voters decide.”

Young is term-limited from running again for state Treasurer, a position he’s held since 2018. Prior to that, he served in the Colorado House, first appointed in 2011 and then winning the seat in 2012. He was selected to be a member of the bipartisan and powerful Joint Budget Committee in 2014 and served as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Young is a former educator who taught math and science at Heath Junior High School in Greeley for 24 years. He also participated in the Greeley Education Association, even serving as President for two years.