Nationwide procession to honor Eagle County paramedic Thursday

Steve Zuckerman dedicated his life to helping others — and ultimately lost his life doing what he loved. The late paramedic, ski patroller and member of Vail Mountain Rescue will be honored Thursday morning when a 6,500-mile procession stops in Edwards.

The public is invited to celebrate Zuckerman as part of the National EMS Memorial Service’s “Moving Honors” event, which celebrates the memories of 29 emergency responders who died in the line of duty. It will stop at the Eagle County Paramedic Services station from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

“He just always just wanted to help no matter what it was,” Ben Zuckerman, Steve’s son, said.

Some of Zuckerman’s rescues became big news. Like in 2016, when he found an 8-year-old boy who had been missing for four days in the mountains outside of Cañon City. That made national news, and he was even asked to go on the “Today Show.”

“And that was really cool, even though he ended up turning it down because he wasn't trying to take fame or get credit for it,” Ben said, saying his dad never wanted to be the center of attention.

Courtesy of Ben Zuckerman. Paramedic and ski patroller Steve Zuckerman died while on a backcountry rescue in Vail in 2024.

And after saving numerous lives, the 61-year-old died assisting in a backcountry rescue in Vail last year. Locals mourned his loss in a big way.

More than 500 people packed the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

“My dad made a really, really big impact on the community and had a very big impact on everyone he worked with and people that he saved and just everyone that knew him,” Ben said.

While he didn’t choose to work in the wilderness like his dad, Ben still takes to heart lessons his dad instilled in him about respecting the backcountry, including being prepared for anything.

“One thing I've learned from him is not to panic. Doesn't ever help anything,” he said. “You're more likely to get out of a situation if you're not panicking, if you just take a second and take a deep breath.”

If people want to help celebrate his dad’s legacy, he encourages them “to help their neighbor, to help their community, to be a part of their community.”

The public can also give to a scholarship fund started by Steve Zuckerman's loved ones. The scholarships help students pursuing a degree in the Health Sciences safety program at Colorado Mountain College.

Editor's note: A previous version misspelled Steve Zuckerman's last name.