Boulder attack suspect makes first state court appearance, faces 118 charges

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office filed 118 charges Thursday against a man suspected of injuring 15 people in a firebombing on the Pearl Street Mall Sunday. They include attempted first-degree murder with intent and extreme indifference, assault, use of an incendiary device, crimes of violence, animal cruelty, and more. If convicted, each count of attempted murder carries as many as 48 years in prison.

At a press conference after the court appearance Thursday, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty was asked about the suspect’s immigration status and if his family — which is currently being detained by ICE — will face any charges.

“I am absolutely committed to making sure the defendant is fully prosecuted. So obviously making sure he remains in the country is a top priority so that he could be fully prosecuted and held fully responsible,” Dougherty said. “If we learn that people had knowledge or information, we will look at the possibility of criminal charges.”

Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, will be represented in the case by Kathryn Herold of the Colorado Public Defender’s Office. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15 in district court.

“This investigation is not over. We're still talking to involved people, and I will just say that it's still possible there are witnesses out there or even victims we haven't spoken to, and we encourage them to reach out. If you were there, saw something, and have not been interviewed, that is still an evolving process.” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a press conference shortly after the court hearing Thursday.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn speaks with reporters outside the Boulder County Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after a court appearance by Mohammed Soliman, who faces numerous charges after what police describe as a terrorist attack against a “Run For Their Lives” group in Boulder on Sunday.

He noted the suspect was arrested about six minutes after police were informed of the attack. “We were lucky with our fire rescue partners. The first three fire units on scene were paramedic fire engines equipped with a paramedic that were able to immediately begin to render aid to victims.”

Police say the suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw incendiary devices at people participating in a weekly Run for Their Lives demonstration on the Pearl Street Mall. Multiple people caught on fire, 15 were injured, and three remain hospitalized, authorities say.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect told police he specifically searched for what he considered to be “Zionist” groups and planned for a year to target the Boulder organization, which hosts a weekly walk calling attention to the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Those injured in Sunday’s attack range in age from 25 to 88. Eight are female, and seven are male. One dog was also injured.

Dougherty was also asked about the suspect and his family’s immigration status and said his office was not involved with any deportation proceedings against the suspect’s family. A judge has halted those deportations. Dougherty said all he knew about those proceedings came “from reading the paper” Thursday morning.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Security was tight outside the Boulder County Jail on Thursday, June 5, 2025, after a court appearance by Mohammed Soliman, who faces numerous charges after what police describe as a terrorist attack against a “Run For Their Lives” group in Boulder on Sunday.

Though one federal hate crime charge has been filed so far, more are likely coming. In Soliman’s arrest affidavit, authorities say the weapons he used in the attack were made with wine carafes and gasoline and were not manufactured in Colorado, which they say qualifies the attack as an interstate crime. The U.S. Department of Justice told CPR News in an emailed statement that it could not comment on when additional charges, if any, will be announced.

“We continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners in strong response to this horrific attack,” Dougherty said. “We are united in our commitment to pursuing justice for all the victims, their many loved ones, and this community. We stand with the Jewish community and the people of Colorado against hate and terror.”

“Right now, our focus is on maintaining safety in the community as events are taking place. Obviously, on Sunday we have a large event downtown, and you will see a large police presence,” Dougherty, who urged the public to support the victims and the community, said.