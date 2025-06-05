Much of Colorado’s Eastern Plains under severe weather watches and warnings

Colorado’s Eastern Plains can expect a few storms with hail over the next few hours.

The National Weather Service Office in Boulder had issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for much of the state’s Eastern Plains.

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Greg Heavener said that the storms will likely linger into Thursday evening.

“We’re really looking into the next three to four hours for having continued activity across the plains, even across parts of the Palmer divide to the South metro Denver. That also is included in that potential as we go through the evening hours,” Heavener said.

There are two watches in other parts of Colorado in effect until 8 p.m. The urban corridor from Weld County through El Paso County is under a severe thunderstorm watch. Counties in southwestern Colorado are under a tornado watch.

“We do see potential for continued activity across that area,” Heavener said. “But, the majority of what we see in significant weather-wise is actually now into far Western Kansas.”

As of 5 p.m., over 900 flights were delayed and seven were canceled at Denver International Airport on Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Friday, but are expected to be less severe.