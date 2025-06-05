Washout closes roads in North Cheyenne Cañon Park in Colorado Springs

The popular North Cheyenne Cañon Park in southwest Colorado Springs is currently closed to all vehicles following a significant road washout that was discovered by a park ranger on Wednesday morning.



Officials are assessing damage on North Cheyenne Cañon Park Road about a mile and a half from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, according to a statement from the city.



The closure extends from the visitor center near the park entrance to beyond the Chutes and Ladders trailhead on the north side of the park.



Both North Cheyenne Cañon Park Road and Gold Camp Road are closed until further notice.

The trails into the park from Stratton Open Space are still open, however the city is asking the public to stay off the roads and avoid the area.