719 Day: Show us how you love southern Colorado

You can be a part of KRCC's second annual "719 Day" on July 19, a day to honor all things southern Colorado especially the people who live in the 719 area code and folks who love this region.

All you have to do to join in the celebration of this geographically diverse and historically important region is share your favorite things about southern Colorado. Better yet, show how you love the place you call home, work or play!

Here's how to participate

Tell us what your connection is to the area and why you care about this place we call home. Recite a haiku, sing a song or simply tell us about your favorite place, experience or memory.

You can email your response to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (719) 326-3622. You can also submit a response using the form below.

Note: If you leave a voicemail, make sure to say your first and last name, spell it, tell us where you're calling from, and leave a phone number in case we need to call you back. Your comment may be used in part or in its entirety on air and online.

