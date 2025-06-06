Check out a dozen new murals and sculptures around downtown Colorado Springs as part of a new exhibition

A dozen new works of public art have been installed throughout downtown Colorado Springs as part of the 27th annual Art on the Streets exhibition that launched Friday.

Artists from around the country, as well as Spain created the four murals, seven sculptures and one mural-sculpture installation.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News "Another Discovery" mural by artist Miguel Dominguez as part of the 2025-2026 Art on the Streets exhibition. Friday, June 6, 2025.

The exhibition is put on by the nonprofit Downtown Partnership which aims to activate Downtown Colorado Springs — economically, culturally and civically.

The bronze sculpture titled “Doom Scroll” by artist Chad La Fever of Redlands, Calif. won the jury award which comes with a $10,000 prize.

The mural “Our Stage, Our Voice” by artist Angela Manchola who goes by It’s Mancho, of Madrid, won second place and the sculpture “Drop” by John Bannon of Chicago, won third place. Castle Pines artist Bethany Yetter received an honorable mention for her mural “Icons.”

The public can vote for their favorite pieces to help choose the People’s Choice award. Last year’s winner received a $1,000 prize.

A total of 150 proposals were considered from artists worldwide.

The exhibition will be on display until May 2026. Find more information about the artworks, including a map of their locations, here.