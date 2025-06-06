Listen: Scientists say Denver is like Airbnb for miller moths, so don’t kill our guests

An untold number of miller moths, who have been hatching in the Great Plains, will fly into Denver in the days ahead as they flutter their way to the Rocky Mountains.

Some Denverites will fear them – maybe even kill them. Others will celebrate their role in the ecosystem as nighttime pollinators and delicious snacks for birds, reptiles and even bears.

After hatching from cocoons on crops, miller moths travel more than 100 miles in their few-month lifespan. They follow the light of the moon.

In Denver, they often find themselves smacking into lightbulbs until they realize their destination is elsewhere. Others die here, lost in the big city.

The migration through Denver is likely to start any day now and continue for several weeks. It’s unclear yet how this wave will compare to some in the past.

