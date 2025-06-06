Uncertainty ahead for Job Corps, including center in Mesa County, with federal funding freeze 

The U.S. Department of Labor announced it will pause operations at Job Corps centers around the country. The freeze will take effect by June 30.

Job Corps is a federal program designed to provide 16- to 24-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds with education and career training, as well as free housing while in the program. It was created by Congress in 1964.

On Thursday, Congress wrote a letter in support of the Job Corps, asking the department to reconsider its choice.

Four Colorado congressional representatives signed the letter, including Congressional District 3 Representative Jeff Hurd. There is a Job Corps center in Collbran in Mesa County that operates under the Department of Agriculture, rather than the Department of Labor.

But Hurd isn’t sure if the center is safe for the town of fewer than 400 people.

“We're trying to get assurances. This is something that's really important to me. The work that they do, especially for individuals that are not as economically well off, I think is essential for Western Colorado, for Southern Colorado and beyond,” Hurd told CPR News. “It's a great program. It's a good use of federal dollars. It makes sense. We need to keep this open.”

The center in Collbran has programs to train young adults in different fields, spanning from fire management to office administration. It also features a Civilian Conservation Center, where students can live. It provides a cafeteria, a wellness center and a recreation area. The Collbran center is operated by the US Forest Service and is a part of a network of Civilian Conservation Centers, which focuses on natural resources and conservation.

“The Trump Administration is looking critically at the way we do business, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the best possible service for our customers, and the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” a USDA spokesperson told CPR News in an email. “The Department of Labor has notified USDA of their intention to terminate Job Corps contracts and suspend operations for the Job Corps program. USDA is reviewing the program and will determine the status of our 24 centers soon. We continue to work closely with DOL and Congress to ensure USDA Job Corps facilities continue to prioritize the health and safety of program participants.”

A statement from the Department of Labor pointed to a Job Corps Transparency report released in April by the department's Employment and Training Administration, which analyzed the program's performance in terms of finances and operations from 2023.

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the statement. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

The report claims that the graduation rate from 2023 was 38.6% across 121 campuses. There were almost 15,000 Serious Incident Reports that year as well. These incident reports range from sexual assault to breaches of security.

According to the report, the center in Collbran had 131 students enrolled in 2023 and had a 45% graduation rate.

Courtesy of Collbran Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center FILE - A 2019 aerial picture of the Collbran Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Collbran, Colorado, as it appears on its website.

The Department of Labor's written statement also said the decision aligns with the Trump Administration’s budget proposal.

In their letter, Congress said no other program takes in homeless youths and gets them ready for the workforce.

“As companies continue to onshore and invest in the men and women of our country, a steady stream of skilled laborers will be required to meet the growing workforce demand. The Job Corps program is uniquely positioned to fill that role and provide these hardworking young Americans with the vocational and technical job training that will set them and our country up for success.”

The Job Corps program has been operating under a deficit, which is projected to reach $213 million by the 2025 fiscal year. The current deficit is at $140 million.

On Tuesday, Job Corps contractors announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block the funding freeze. In the lawsuit, the National Job Corps Association said the Labor Department does not have the power to freeze the funding for the program since it was established and funded by Congress.

The lawsuit also said federal law allows the department to only close individual centers after looking at public comment and contacting local members of Congress.

“The decision follows an internal review of the program’s outcome and structure and will be carried out in accordance with available funding. The statutory framework established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and congressional notification requirements,” the Department of Labor’s statement said.

Hurd plans to do what he can to keep the Collbran center open.

“It really is important what they're doing there, and I support it a hundred percent,” Hurd said. “I've heard not only from folks in the Job Corps, but also elected officials in Western Colorado who know just what an essential role the Job Corps plays in getting folks back up on their feet and into productive jobs. That means that they don't have to be on public assistance.”

CPR’s Caitlyn Kim contributed to this reporting.