One week after Boulder firebomb attack, thousands gather for 30th annual Boulder Jewish Festival

Thousands of people came together Sunday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Boulder Jewish Festival. The event also marked exactly one week since an attack on Boulder’s Pearl Street that injured 15 people and one dog. The festival centered around “Run For Their Lives,” a group calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, and the one targeted by the attack firebombing.

“The Jewish people show up. Something happens, we show up,” said Rabbi Hillel Goldberg, editor and publisher for the Intermountain Jewish News. “We don't hide. We're not afraid. We confront it. The days that the Jewish people quivered and hid are over.”

Among the speakers were Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Regional Director Susan Rona, Run For Their Lives founder Shany Klein and Moshe Levi, the brother-in-law of Omri Miran, one of 251 hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023. Many of those who attended the festival Sunday wore “611,” the number of days since the hostages were taken.

“This is not a political campaign. It's not about left or right. It's about straight what is right and not what is wrong. In our tradition, the Jewish tradition, the redemption of our captives is a sacred obligation,” Levi said. “What you are doing is sacred, truly giving hope to families like mine who are showing that our hostages are not forgotten, that our families are loved and embraced.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Boulder Run For Their Lives organizer Rachel Amaru (second from right) leads a huge group for the annual demonstration, one week after an attack on this regular event and during the annual Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Chairs for each of the Israeli hostages still missing after Hamas' October 2023 attack are set up for the annual Boulder Jewish Festival on Pearl Street Mall. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Eldad Malka, with the Israeli American Council, passes out flags at his booth in the annual Boulder Jewish Festival on Pearl Street Mall. June 8, 2025.

At the beginning of the program, Boulder Jewish Community Center Executive Director Jonathan Lev expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from the community. He reminded everyone of the reason for continuing the festival despite the attack.

“We are standing here in joy because that's what today is about,” Lev said. “Celebrating who we are, our culture, our music, our food, our spirit, and even as we continue to walk in solidarity for the hostages still held in Gaza, we also walk for our right to gather safely and proudly as a Jewish community.”

Klezmer fusion band Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe led the crowd in song and dance before the Run For Their Lives march began. For Rabbi Charna Rosenholtz of Haver Rabbinic Council in Boulder, it was very heartening to see the Jewish community singing, clapping, and dancing after a difficult week.

“To see people willing to come here and connect with each other and have the relief of being in relationship with each other and seeing faces and hugging and the joyous dancing that happened, it's a measure of the resilience of the Jewish people and how we're willing to dance with joy and grief at the same time.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Ariel Aramu, rapid response coordinator for Run For Their Lives, embraces Rachel Cohen as demonstrators complete a march into the annual Boulder Jewish Festival on Pearl Street Mall. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Ayelet Kaufman thanks Boulder Sheriff deputies standing guard on the Pearl Street Mall during the annual Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Pearl Street Mall is filled with people marching in a Walk For Their Lives demonstration during the Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Oz Markman, a University of Colorado Boulder alumni said the attack shocked the Boulder community.

“I think we just feel in shock at the capability to see such hatred here in the United States. To see it here in Boulder right in our home is quite scary and quite unfortunate.”

He said the festival was a reminder of the community's support.

“And then at the same time, it brings us so much hope to see such a community come together in such a time of crisis. What happened last week could have been so much worse than it was,” said Markman, who also passed out “611” stickers. “And we have to thank our lucky stars that it wasn't as bad as it could have been. And be so thankful that we do have a community that can support us in this way.

Omar Shachar, the co-leader of the Denver and Boulder chapter of Run for Their Lives, shared words with the group.

“It was right here in front of the courthouse where now we see everyone. The contrast between such a peaceful walk with kids and elderly and violated in such an aggressive way with fuel and fire.”

The mainstage of the festival was in front of the courthouse on Pearl Street. On top of a building above the stage, three armed police snipers and two drones kept watch. Further down the mall, two more snipers provided security.

Four protesters also demonstrated at the festival. One held up a sign and chanted the words “being anti-genocidal is not being antisemitic.” Tensions rose as festival attendees yelled at the protesters, but ultimately both sides were peaceful.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (left) and Sen. Michael Bennet march next to each other during a Walk For Their Lives demonstration during the Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People gather to hear from March For Their Lives organizers and people impacted by a recent attack on demonstrators, here on Pearl Street Mall, during the annual Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Boulder Police snipers stand over Pearl Street Mall as Walk For Their Lives demonstrators march into the Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

During a press conference after the suspect’s court hearing this week, Boulder Police Department Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said people attending the festival should expect a higher police presence around the mall during the festival. That promise was kept.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office filed 118 charges Thursday against the man suspected in the attack. They include attempted first-degree murder with intent and extreme indifference, assault, use of an incendiary device, crimes of violence, animal cruelty, and more.

The suspect’s preliminary hearing is set for July 15.

Shachar, the co-lead of the Boulder and Denver Run for Their Lives chapter, told CPR News that he was heartened by the support from the broader Boulder community and beyond.

“I feel the warmth of the community. To see how many people want to support, want to be here. People, not just people here, not just from Boulder, from Colorado, and people came from other states as well. People flew in, people drove 15 hours to get here just to show support and this is amazing to see.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Boulder Run for Their Lives organizer Rachel Amaru makes an emotional address during the annual Boulder Jewish Festival, acknowledging an attack on her group's weekly demonstration here, on Pearl Street Mall, last week. June 8, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People do The Hora on Pearl Street Mall during the annual Boulder Jewish Festival, an act of joy in resistance to a recent attack here on Jewish demonstrators. June 8, 2025.