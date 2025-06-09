Littleton funeral director gets maximum sentence of 18 months for abuse of a corpse and theft

A former Littleton funeral director was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for abuse of a corpse and theft. Miles Harford kept multiple boxes of cremated remains in his home, as well as the remains of Christina Rosales, which he stored in a hearse for two years.

“Nothing will ever undo the terrible pain that Miles Harford caused so many families, but it is our hope that this sentence will provide the family and friends of the deceased with some measure of justice,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh in a statement. “Harford systematically and shockingly violated his professional and moral obligations, and, for that, he is now being held accountable. Our condolences go out to all those who suffered as a result of Harford’s actions.”

Harford’s business, Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services, closed in September of 2022. In February of 2024, Harford had a court-ordered eviction from his rental home in Littleton. Denver Police found the remains during that eviction.

Harford pleaded guilty to both charges in April and will serve 18 months, the maximum sentence in Colorado, for one felony charge of abuse of a corpse and one misdemeanor count of theft.