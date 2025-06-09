Church central to Southern Colorado’s Black history in ‘The Dry’ gains national recognition

A more than 100-year-old church that continues to serve a Black community in Otero County is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The United Methodist Church in Manzanola was built in 1908. It still is a community hub in Otero County, according to a press release from History Colorado.

“The United Manzanola Methodist Church was the spiritual home for the families of the Black homestead, The Dry, and it endures as a strong symbol of the aspirations and ideals of this country,” said Dawn DiPrince, president/CEO of History Colorado and state historic preservation officer, in the written announcement.

The Dry, about 45 miles east of Pueblo, was one of only two areas homesteaded by Black ranchers and farmers. The other was Dearfield, northwest of Denver.

Most of the residents of The Dry moved away over the years. But many of their descendants, including the Craig family and their matriarch, Alice McDonald, who is the last living resident of The Dry, still visit and worship at the church.

Jay Alexander, niece of McDonald and a member of the Manzanola United Methodist Church congregation, said the recognition “highlights the historical significance of Black homesteaders, their ties to their community and their commitment to their faith on a national level, and collectively we are very grateful and proud recipients.”

Work to preserve the church has been helped by grants totalling more than $1 million from the State Historical Fund.

“History Colorado is proud to invest in the preservation of this historic Black church so it can remain a living testament to the power of community, a place of mutual aid during economic challenges, and a demonstration of humanity and resilience in the face of adversity,” DiPrince said.

