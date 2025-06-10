Camping, fishing or motorbiking? Public asked to weigh in on the future of popular recreation area on the north side of Pikes Peak

The North Slope Recreation Area (NSRA) is the focus of a new survey by Colorado Springs Utilities and Pikes Peak-America’s Mountain, the city enterprise that manages recreation there.

The popular recreation area on the north side of Pikes Peak is one of the watersheds for the City of Colorado Springs. It includes Crystal Creek, North Catamount, and South Catamount Reservoirs.

The survey asks about the types of activities the area should include, conservation effort priorities and how the city should pay for expanding recreation, among other topics.

Colorado Springs Utilities A map of the North Slope Recreation Area, which includes Crystal Creek, North Catamount, and South Catamount Reservoirs.

Public input on the North Slope Recreation Area is also being accepted during two meetings:

In person | Tuesday, June 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. | Conservation & Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, Colorado Springs

Webinar (recap of in-person meeting) | Thursday, June 12 | 6-7 p.m.

The results of the survey will help guide a recreation plan that will be presented to the Utilities Board and City Council for adoption in late 2025 or early 2026.