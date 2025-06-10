Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol to protest ICE, stand with Los Angeles

Updated at 8:00 p.m. on June 10, 2025.

More than a thousand protesters assembled outside the Colorado State Capitol Tuesday evening. Many said they were there to march against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and in solidarity with the protesters in Los Angeles.

“We need more people that are willing to stand up and do what Scott Moss just did,” Nayda Benitez, organizing director for the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, said, referring to the whistleblower who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis for ordering state officials to comply with an ICE request for information on families sponsoring unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The protesters assembled at the capitol before breaking into groups. Many sat on the lawn with signs and cheered as supporters drove by honking.

Another group marched south down Lincoln Street blocking traffic. Some intended to march onto I25 but were met by a line of Denver Police denying them access to the freeway, including threats to use "chemical munitions." Douglas County sheriff's deputies and State Troopers were also present. After a tense moment the protesters turned around and headed north up Lincoln.

A group of about 100 protesters on Broadway were given a 10 minute warning from police to disperse or face arrest around 8 p.m.

Kevin Beaty/Denverite Protesters gathered on the capitol lawn Tuesday evening to protest against ICE.

Los Angeles has seen numerous marches and protests against ICE since the weekend. Those have included multiple violent interactions between protesters and law enforcement. The Trump administration has responded by deploying more Marines and National Guard troops, sparking heated exchanges with politicians in California.

The Denver march was organized by the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition (CIRC), 50501 Colorado, the Communications Workers of America and the group Political Revolution. A promotional post on social media from the group read, “From LA to Denver: ICE Out.”

Roads were temporarily closed around the Capitol Tuesday evening, including Lincoln Street and East 13th Ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.