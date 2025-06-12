As he runs for governor, Bennet rolls out long list of endorsements

Democrat Michael Bennet has unveiled a slew of endorsements in his run for governor.

Bennet, who has been serving in the Senate since 2009, announced more than 130 endorsements from across the state on Thursday.

The list includes dozens of elected leaders from the statehouse, as well as counties and cities across the state.

“I’m honored to have the support of so many dedicated Coloradans,” said Bennet in a statement. “Washington’s dysfunction won’t solve our biggest challenges—we will. Right here in Colorado, we can lead the way to the future and show the country what leadership looks like by solving problems, not playing politics as usual.”

Leaders endorsing Bennet include former state senate presidents Steve Fenberg and Leroy Garcia, Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck and La Plata County Commissioner Marsha Porter-Norton, as well as Greeley Council member Tommy Butler and Alamosa Mayor Ty Coleman.

Bennet entered the race in April with a handful of big political names already behind him. At that time, Sen. John Hickenlooper, a former governor himself, endorsed his Senate colleague and former mayoral chief of staff. Colorado Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse were also at Bennet’s gubernatorial launch, as was Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and former Mayor Wellington Webb.

Bennet’s entry into the race has frozen the Democratic field. Only one other Democratic candidate is in the race, Attorney General Phil Weiser, who launched his campaign in early January.

Weiser has a list of over 85 endorsements on his website, including the mayor of Grand Junction Abe Herman, Gunnison County Commissioner Liz Smith, Chaffee County Commissioner PT Wood, Colorado Springs Council member Nancy Henjum and Jefferson County Sheriff Reggie Marinelli.

Weiser's honorary campaign chair is former governor Roy Romer and his campaign co-chairs include former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt.

Some names that used to appear on Weiser’s list, however, have shifted to Bennet’s endorsement list. They include Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck, La Plata County Commissioner Marsha Porter-Norton and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.

And it appears that at least two people would be equally happy with either candidate. Chaffee County Commissioner Gina Lucrezi and Thornton Mayor Pro Tem Karen Bigelow are listed currently as endorsing both Democrats for governor.

Among the top Democrats who have yet to make an endorsement: Dean of the Colorado Delegation Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Brittany Pettersen.

Weiser is in his second term as attorney general and is term-limited out.

If Bennet wins the primary, it could open up his seat in the Senate in a state where Democrats have a deep and wide bench.

On the Republican side, at least 10 candidates have filed to run for governor, including former U.S. Rep. Greg Lopez, who is running for a third time, state Sen. Mark Baisley, state Rep. Scott Bottoms and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.