100-foot-wide mudslide closes Loveland Pass, causes travel delays

Updated at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025

Travelers on I-70 west of Denver should expect delays Monday following a landslide on Loveland Pass over the weekend.

The landslide crossed the highway at mile marker 226 at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. It’s roughly three miles from U.S. 6's interchange with the interstate near the Loveland Ski Area and about a mile before the Summit County line.

A spokesperson from the Colorado Department of Transportation said the material above the freeway became saturated by melting snow and slid onto the roadway, but no one was hurt.

The slide itself is an estimated 100 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

U.S. Highway 6 is closed from just east of Arapahoe Basin to Loveland Ski Area, but access to A-Basin from the Summit County side remains open.

Clear Creek County clean-up operations began Monday morning. The work will be done in two stages with equipment like plows and front loaders. The first stage will remove the mud and silt from the travel lanes. Once that’s complete, the slide will be assessed again to ensure stability. The second stage will help remove the remainder of the slide, which will be hauled out and placed in areas where it fits in with the natural landscape.

There is no estimated timeline for when Loveland Pass will reopen as crews continue clean-up efforts.

Motorists can expect traffic holds at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of each hour to let hazmat vehicles pass through. Hikers are asked to avoid the area.

There is a record of this area partially sliding in 2003, but it stabilized on its own shortly afterward with no history of movement over the last two decades.