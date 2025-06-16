Safeway strike expands into metro Denver on Monday

Updated at 5:53 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Safeway employees at a Denver store walked out Monday, expanding a strike that started this weekend.



The strike started small with workers at three stores in Estes Park, Fountain and Pueblo, and a Denver distribution center.

“This will allow time for the public to understand the problems these workers are facing, allow Safeway/Albertsons time to understand the seriousness of the workers’ resolve, and at the same time reduce the hardship on shoppers and workers alike that result from a wide-spread strike,” the union said in an emailed statement.

Safeway workers at locations in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, and Longmont are voting on whether to join the strike this week, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7. Voting to authorize a strike doesn’t mean a strike will happen at those stores — it just clears a path for the union to stage a walkout.

The union has been negotiating with Safeway and parent company Alberstons for a new contract for seven months, the statement said. Workers at many stores across Colorado, including in the Denver metro area, already voted to approve a strike in the past two weeks. Those employees could strike any day if the parties are unable to reach a deal.

“It’s too bad that things have come to this point … but the ongoing unfair labor practices, including bad faith bargaining, as well as surveilling and threatening workers, have given us no choice but to strike", Monique Trujillo, a Safeway worker from Fountain, said in the emailed statement.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Safeway warehouses in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. June 15, 2025.

A Safeway spokesperson said allegations of unfair labor practices aren’t true.

“Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7, and we are disappointed the union has chosen to strike some of our stores. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve a balanced agreement that rewards our associates, benefits our customers, and is sustainable for our company in the competitive grocery industry,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “All Safeway stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities.”

Kroger on edge too

Safeway workers are striking at the same time as contract negotiations between workers and King Soopers are coming to a head. The union is negotiating with King Soopers and parent Kroger after a strike in February. That strike lasted almost two weeks before a deal was reached to pause the labor action for 100 days. That pause expired last month.

Safeway, owned by Albertsons, and Kroger-owned King Soopers are the two biggest grocery chains in Colorado, not including Walmart. Kroger owns 148 King Soopers and City Market stores, while Albertsons operates 105 Safeway and Albertsons locations.

The union contends the two supermarket giants are working together to wring concessions from workers.

“Instead of working with the union, Safeway/Albertsons has instead put its faith in its supposed competitor King Soopers and City Market in an attempt to drive down healthcare and pension benefits for active workers and retirees alike,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW 7.

Editor's note: Safeway is a financial supporter of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.