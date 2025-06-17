Results: Colorado Springs voters appear to reject Karman Line annexation in 2025 special election

Last updated: 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Colorado Springs’ controversial annexation of about 2000 acres near Schriever Space Force Base appears to be nullified. As of 9 p.m., voters were rejecting a measure that would have confirmed council's recent decision to add the Karman Line parcel to the eastern side of the city.

After the second official release from the city clerk's office shortly after 9 p.m., no votes outnumbered yes votes by 82 to 18 percent. Turnout at that time was just over 23 percent.

Residents of the Lower Arkansas River Valley, along with unincorporated El Paso County joined the opposition to the annexation. Concerns included possible effects on water resources, emergency response times and traffic, among other things.

Voters had until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, to return their ballots.

In a statement issued around 8 p.m., Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said he remains "committed to building a Colorado Springs that works for everyone.

"The result does not mark the end of the conversation about growth, housing, and long-term planning. It simply means we must find pragmatic pathways forward, with solutions that reflect the values and concerns of our community while addressing the real challenges ahead."

Opponents of the measure also issued a statement, calling the outcome "decisive."

"Tonight's result will serve as a wake-up call," said Ann Rush, an organizer of the Karman Line Opposition. "Colorado Springs voters expect growth to be smart, responsible, and in the best long-term interest of the city."

Special election results for Issue 1

Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, concerning annexing that area known as Karman Line

Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road

intersection into the City of Colorado Springs?

For the ordinance: 14,239

Against the ordinance: 63,813