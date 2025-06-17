Giddy Up! Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast rides at dawn

The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast is in town, serving up pancakes and performances on Pikes Peak Avenue on Wednesday morning. Hosted by the Pikes Peak Range Riders, this event pays homage to the history and heritage of Colorado Springs while also raising money for local military families.

Street breakfasts have been in Colorado Springs for almost 90 years, according to the Range Riders, with the first annual gathering taking place in 1936. In 1949, the Pikes Peak Range Riders decided that the $1 breakfast was the perfect starting point for their annual Peak Ride.

Now, the same breakfast of pancakes and eggs will run each attendee $5 — which also includes sausage and a beverage. While entrance to the event, as well as the entertainment, is free, the breakfast fee is cash only, with advance tickets available online.

This year’s performances include Exit West, the Flying W Wranglers, and Sweetwater Native American Dancers — all local to Southern Colorado. Gun slingers and trick ropers will also be on hand along Tejon Street. There's also the Lil’ Cowboys & Cowgirls Round Up, a children’s costume competition.

The morning concludes with the Pikes Peak Range Riders taking off at 8 a.m. for their week-long Peak Ride through the backcountry near Colorado Springs. The end of their route kicks off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. Breakfast wraps up at 9 a.m.