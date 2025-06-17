Boulder’s Frasca Food and Wine wins James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant

Frasca Food and Wine has been awarded the 2025 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant.

The Boulder restaurant has been operating since 2004. It’s the first time it has won the award given each year by the James Beard Foundation, one of the nation’s leading authorities on food and dining. The honor recognizes the best food and drink each year in the United States.

Frasca was the sole Colorado winner among the state’s six restaurant and chef nominees this year. It beat out restaurants in Oregon, Illinois, Oklahoma and Rhode Island.

The Italian restaurant was a nominee for the accolade it won Monday four times before, in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. It also has been awarded a Michelin Star for its food.