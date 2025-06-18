University of Utah student picked up by ICE in Mesa County granted bond

The 19-year-old University of Utah student picked up by immigration officials in Mesa County is out of custody.

The news was announced in a press release on Wednesday from The Dream, an organization that supports undocumented youth attending college.

Dias Goncalves was driving through Colorado when a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy pulled her over for following another vehicle too closely. After letting her go with a warning, she was stopped a few miles later by immigration officials and taken to a detention facility in Aurora.

“We are relieved that Caroline was granted bond today and will be released from detention and returned to her family and community in the coming days,” Jon Hyman, an attorney for Dias Goncalves, said in the release. “We also know that Caroline’s arrest and detention should not have happened in the first place. She has no criminal record, was not shown a warrant, and as the Mesa County Sheriff’s office has since revealed, her arrest was only attributable to improper coordination between local law enforcement and ICE. Investigations should continue to ensure that other young immigrants in Colorado do not have to go through the same harrowing experiences.”

The improper communication between the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and federal officials was announced in a release from the sheriff’s office. It pertained to a group communication channel between local and federal law enforcement intended for drug interdiction cases. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the channel was not meant to be used for discussing immigration status and that all sheriff’s office employees had since been removed from it.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on any possible investigation or if the employee involved, Investigator Alexander Zwinck, would be disciplined.

Body camera footage of the stop shows Zwinck asking Dias Goncalves about where she was born. At one point, Zwinck invites Dias Goncalves to sit in the passenger seat of his patrol vehicle while he issues her a warning for the traffic stop.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said some CSP troopers are involved in the communication channel for drug interdiction cases and will remain so, but noted that troopers must comply with Colorado law that limits the sharing of immigration status with federal law enforcement. The spokesperson also said CSP Troopers do not bring motorists back to patrol vehicles to sit in passenger seats while warnings or citations are issued.