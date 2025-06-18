Here’s a roundup of Juneteenth events in Colorado Springs

The Juneteenth holiday — honoring the date in 1865 when the nation’s last enslaved people were informed of their emancipation — will be commemorated through a number of events in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday and through the weekend.

The largest celebration, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, actually takes place Friday through Sunday. But, there are plenty of local events on the holiday itself as well.

Thursday

NAACP COS Chapter Prayer Breakfast (7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., Sold Out): The $50/person event put on by the local NAACP chapter at The Antlers Hotel is billed as an event to honor Black history, achievements and to inspire change through voter activation in the city.

AAHGSCS Juneteenth Celebration (Noon – 4 p.m.): The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs starts its celebration with a Freedom March at noon from its museum headquarters at 1620 W Bijou St. Food Trucks and vendor booths will be present outside the museum. Tours of the museum will be held at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A Juneteenth Celebration At Panorama Park (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Panorama Park, near the Colorado Springs Airport, will feature a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration with free breakfast and lunch, local vendors and live entertainment.

Concrete Coyote Juneteenth Festival (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Local arts nonprofit Concrete Couch’s free Juneteenth festival at its Concrete Coyote park (1100 S Royer St.) will feature an obstacle course, vendors, art activities and live Jazz and Orchestral music from the Pikes Peak Musicians Association and featuring vocalist Iyanla Ayite.

Fountain Valley YMCA Juneteenth Concert ( 6 p.m.): The concert, hosted by the Pikes Peak Diversity Council, is entitled “Celebrating Freedom and Resilience: Juneteenth Storytelling Through Song.”

Friday – Sunday

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival: The fifth year of this free festival takes place over three days at the Citadel Mall on the city’s east side. Dance, live music, local food and educational workshops will take place alongside car shows, fashion shows and karaoke.

Yemi Mobolade, the first Black mayor elected in Colorado Springs' history, said in a video promoting the event that the festival is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together to acknowledge shared humanity.

“Together, we can create a society where everyone feels seen, heard and valued,” Mobolade said.