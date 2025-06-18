Loveland pass is now open, following landslide

Loveland Pass has been deemed safe to travel by the Colorado Department of Transportation following a landslide on Sunday.

According to a release from CDOT, 92 tons of mud and silt were removed. The slide itself was estimated to be 100 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

The pass re-opened to all vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's swift and dedicated work to safely reopen Loveland Pass after the recent landslide," said Jessica Mykelbust, CDOT Denver Metro transportation director, in a press release. "Our crews' expertise and tireless efforts ensured that we could restore access through this vital mountain corridor as quickly as possible, demonstrating our commitment to keeping Colorado's roadways safe and open."

Loveland Pass closed on Sunday, following the landslide at 5:30 a.m. at an area known as Scottys Curves. According to CDOT, the slide was caused by melting snow saturating materials above the roadway. This was the first partial slide in the area since 2003.

Since the pass closed, CDOT had been stopping car traffic in the Twin Tunnels at the top of every hour to let the semitrucks that normally go over Loveland Pass make it through the Continental Divide.