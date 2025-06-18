Polis announces mass pardon for previous psilocybin and psilocin convictions

This story is part of The Trip, a CPR News series on Colorado’s new psychedelic movement.

Gov. Jared Polis says he will pardon people who were convicted of state crimes related to psilocybin and psilocin. The move is similar to a mass pardon of cannabis convictions in 2020.

The announcement came during remarks at the 2025 Psychedelic Science conference in Denver on Wednesday.

“These pardons (are) an important step forward for the individuals who now have this cleared from the record,” Polis said during his remarks. “But also to really acknowledge the error in public policy that led to their conviction, creating a more just system to break down barriers and help them move on with their lives.”

Polis acknowledged the pardon would include “only a handful” of psilocybin possession convictions at the state level, but he will encourage local jurisdictions to follow suit, noting most convictions came at the local level.

“I am granting full and unconditional pardons for state convictions of possession of psilocybin and psilocin for those 21 years old or older at the time of the offense because possession of psilocybin and psilocin is no longer illegal in the State of Colorado and it should not be held against people since it is not a crime,” Polis said in his executive order. Earlier this month, the governor signed SB25-297, which gave him the power to grant this type of pardon.

Voters passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize the psychoactive compound found in psychedelic mushrooms in November 2022. Part of the law allowed for the creation of state-licensed psilocybin therapy. Those policies took effect earlier this year, with healing centers opening around the state. Colorado and Oregon remain the only two states to legalize psilocybin.

“I am excited about what lies ahead about the data, the science, the benefits, the risks, learning about how these natural medicines can help people, whether it’s an addiction recovery, whether it’s PTSD,” Polis said. “These are real issues and challenges that we face, not just in Colorado, across the country and across the world.”

The executive order also noted that if a Coloradan was not pardoned and believes they should be, they can apply for clemency through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.