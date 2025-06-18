Rockfall mitigation along US 24 from Cascade to Manitou Springs

Drivers heading through Ute Pass west of Manitou Springs might see some traffic delays as the Colorado Department of Transportation begins rockfall mitigation on US Highway 24.

The work zone spans from Cascade and Chipita Park to Manitou Springs. The speed limit will be lowered to 35 MPH. Lanes will shift as drivers and motorists could experience head-to-head traffic for the next two weeks.

Work began Monday, June 16, and will start back up again Monday, June 23 through June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation Road Closure on US Highway 24 from Cascade and Chipita Park to Manitou Springs

For more information, visit the COTrip website or download the app on your mobile device to stay up to date on all things traffic and safety.