Red Canyon fire: Westbound I-70 closed, evacuations in Eagle County near Wolcott

Updated at 7:57 p.m. on June 18, 2025

Westbound Interstate 70 remains closed, and local officials are recommending evacuations near Wolcott in Eagle County due to a wildfire. Officials report the Red Canyon fire has spread to about 10 acres as of 6 p.m. Wednesday and was “rapidly advancing.” The fire initially closed both lanes of I-70.

The blaze is near mile marker 154 along I-70, near Wolcott. Smoke and flames can be seen from the highway.

The blaze started at about 3:30 p.m.

I-70 westbound lanes remain closed between Exit 163 and Exit 157 (4 miles west of Edwards) at mile point 157.

At 7:50 p.m., the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit announced one lane of westbound I-70 is anticipated to open “as soon as emergency responders feel it’s safe.”

I-70 eastbound lanes reopened at 7:05 p.m.

CDOT is rerouting drivers to detour from I-70 onto US-6 between Eagle and Wolcott.

Evacuation information:

Eagle County has issued an evacuation order for areas around Red Canyon and Horn Ranch, north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154. They referred to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit’s Facebook page for all updates.

Firefighting effort:

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is responding on the scene, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s office and CDOT. They said a helicopter was on the scene controlling flames.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office' First responders on the scene at the Red Canyon fire burning in Eagle County, on June 18, 2025.

Much of the Western Slope is already under a Red Flag Warning due to wind gusts of 50 mph as well as hot, dry weather.

This is a developing story.