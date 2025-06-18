Red Canyon fire: Westbound I-70 closed, evacuations in Eagle County near Wolcott

Updated at 7:57 p.m. on June 18, 2025
Westbound Interstate 70 remains closed, and local officials are recommending evacuations near Wolcott in Eagle County due to a wildfire. Officials report the Red Canyon fire has spread to about 10 acres as of 6 p.m. Wednesday and was “rapidly advancing.” The fire initially closed both lanes of I-70.
- The blaze is near mile marker 154 along I-70, near Wolcott. Smoke and flames can be seen from the highway.
- The blaze started at about 3:30 p.m.
- I-70 westbound lanes remain closed between Exit 163 and Exit 157 (4 miles west of Edwards) at mile point 157.
- At 7:50 p.m., the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit announced one lane of westbound I-70 is anticipated to open “as soon as emergency responders feel it’s safe.”
- I-70 eastbound lanes reopened at 7:05 p.m.
- CDOT is rerouting drivers to detour from I-70 onto US-6 between Eagle and Wolcott.
Evacuation information:
Eagle County has issued an evacuation order for areas around Red Canyon and Horn Ranch, north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154. They referred to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit’s Facebook page for all updates.
Firefighting effort:
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is responding on the scene, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s office and CDOT. They said a helicopter was on the scene controlling flames.
Much of the Western Slope is already under a Red Flag Warning due to wind gusts of 50 mph as well as hot, dry weather.
This is a developing story.