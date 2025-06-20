Colorado’s 2025 Teacher of the Year Janet Damon shares summer success tips, her journey to the classroom

Colorado's 2025 Teacher of the Year, Janet Damon, is recognized for her dedication to her students and innovative approach to education, and those qualities carry over as she encourages students and their families to read, read, read during summer break.

Damon, an alum of Denver’s West High School, teaches history at Delta High School, an alternative public school in Denver, an experience she considers the most rewarding in her 25-plus years working as an educator.

"My students carry this incredible wisdom that you get only when you've been challenged," says Damon, during a recent interview with Colorado Matters Host Chandra Thomas Whitfield. "They're from different countries, they've experienced housing insecurity, they've lost loved ones to gun violence. They're working hard to make their dreams come true."

She says her journey to becoming a teacher was inspired by her own experiences as a student. As a member of a military family, Damon moved frequently as a child and understood the importance of school serving as a safe haven. She credits the enthusiasm and encouragement she received from an elementary school teacher, Ms. Walsh, during her family’s brief time living in Louisiana, with helping her see herself as a future teacher, she says, noting that Ms. Walsh’s eyes would “light up” every time she encountered a young Janet.

Damon also thanks her parents for helping her to understand the importance and value of receiving a quality education. Her father was educated in racially-segregated schools in Texas and her mother didn’t have access to education, says Damon, noting that her oldest daughter has worked as a special education teacher and now leads Sankofa Educational Consulting, which supports special education students and their families.

Damon's teaching philosophy focuses on personalization, student choice and honoring students' lived experiences. Her students at Delta High praise her for teaching them valuable life skills, such as self-advocacy, faith, critical thinking, personal growth and self-love.

As summer approaches, Damon and her students are encouraging students and families to "seize the summer" by embracing a few key principles.

"Ms. Damon has taught me how to get over a fear of being nervous and speaking," said Shyenna Randolph, one of Damon's students. "She has helped me with multiple things in life to show myself more in public."

Chandra Thomas Whitfield/CPR News Colorado's teacher of the year, Janet Damon (center back row) and five of her students at Delta High School in Denver.

Damon's students also credit her with helping them develop faith and courage, think critically about their next steps in life and cultivating self-love.

"You can't love anything else if you don't have self-love," said Serenity Sena, another student.

Randolph emphasizes the importance of advocating for oneself, saying, "People should share their voice out there, even if they're wrong or right."

Jason Gonzales/Chalkbeat History teacher Janet Damon accepts the Colorado Teacher of the Year award at Denver's DELTA High School in October.

Leah Schumacher spoke about the value of having faith and courage, while Peggy Sue Sena encouraged students to think critically about their next steps in life. Neveah Robinson discussed the importance of growth, both personally and in helping others, this summer, and Serenity highlighted the need for embracing self-love.

Damon adds her own advice, encouraging families to read and engage their minds over the summer.

"Find a way to access the knowledge that has been passed down through generations that are found in books and stories," she said. "Go outside, read in nature, read at the pool. Read in your house. Read in your bed. Find somewhere to read."