JOIN US: Aspen Music Festival LIVE at the Denver Art Museum!

CPR Classical is proud to partner with the Aspen Music Festival and School to bring one of the festival's marquee concerts to you at the Denver Art Museum on Sunday, August 10.

Superstar violinist Augustin Hadelich plays Tchaikovsky's lush Violin Concerto. Now part of the standard repertoire, the violin concerto was considered so difficult to perform that the first two violinists Tchaikovsky offered it to declined to premiere it. The concerto's "hair-raising acrobatics" are combined with classic Tchaikovsky melodies.

Produced by the world's leading producer of live online classical concerts, medici.tv, the concert will feature close capture of the artists and orchestra as well as the full glorious atmosphere of a summer afternoon concert in Aspen. You'll practically feel the cool mountain air at the Klein Music Tent in Aspen in this concert live-streamed to the state-of-the-art Sharp Auditorium at the Denver Art Museum.

Tickets are just $25 but seating is limited, so get your tickets now.

WHAT: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Strauss' An Alpine Symphony

WHEN: Sunday, August 10 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Denver Art Museum's Sharp Theater

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Click here