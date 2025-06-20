CPR Classical Presents: Tchaikovsky’s ‘Rococo Variations’ in Boulder

Tchaikovsky never wrote a cello concerto, but the “Variations on a Rococo theme” is a close second.

The main theme is a Tchaikovsky original, but it's deeply steeped in his love for Mozart and the elegance of 18th-century art music. The piece is full of earworm melodies which are wickedly difficult to play.

Hear a rising star in the cello world take on this beloved piece Sunday, July 20, with the Colorado Music Festival at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder. Hayoung Choi has been storming her way through cello competitions, winning the Queen Elisabeth Competition for Cello in 2022.

Join CPR Classical’s Karla Walker for an evening that includes Ottorino Respighi’s “The Birds” and Beethoven’s 1st Symphony.

WHAT: Tchaikovsky's "Rococo Variations," Beethoven's 1st Symphony and Respighi's "The Birds"

WHEN: Sunday, July 20

WHERE: Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

TIME: 6:30 p.m.