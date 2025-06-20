New parking hub opens in Manitou Springs

A new mobility hub has opened near the Manitou Avenue and U.S. Highway 24 intersection in Manitou Springs with a goal of helping to reduce congestion for tourists and Incline users alike.

It's the site of the former Dillon Motel. Two preserved buildings–the Brick Building and the Duplex–are slated to reopen later this fall as the city’s Parking and Mobility Division. Public bathrooms will also be offered inside the building. Currently, portable restrooms are available for visitors until the buildings reopen.

“The Dillon Mobility Hub represents a major step forward in Manitou Springs’ commitment to sustainable, long-term mobility,” said John Crawford, Parking and Mobility Director for the City, in a statement. “We’re not only relieving pressure on our downtown and residential areas—we’re also building the foundation for a more accessible, connected, and visitor-friendly future.”

The hub includes 91 parking spaces, with four ADA-accessible spots and a PikeRide bike share station.

Parking costs $5 per day, and a shuttle from Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is also stopping at the hub regularly.

Local MMT shuttle services include:

Route 3: Dillon Mobility Hub to Hiawatha Lot.

Fare: $1.75 per adult

Monday–Friday: 5:38 a.m. – 10:04 p.m.(Every 30 minutes)

Saturday: 6:38 a.m. (One-time early shuttle)

7:34 AM – 6:34 p.m. (Every 30 minutes)

6:34 PM – 9:34 p.m. (Every 60 minutes)

Sunday: 8:34 AM – 5:34 p.m. (Every 30 minutes)

Riders will return to the Dillon Mobility Hub by utilizing the stop at Manitou Ave & Beckers Lane and walking ½ block west to the lot.

Route 33: Hiawatha Lot to Manitou Incline Trailhead.

Fare: Free shuttle (weather-dependent)

Monday–Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Every 20 minutes)

Saturday–Sunday: 6:00 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. (Every 10 minutes)

3:10 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Every 20 minutes)

Route 36: Manitou Avenue Downtown Circulator.