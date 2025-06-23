Colorado Springs is looking to revamp its parks master plan

The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is in the process of updating its 2014 Master Plan, expected in 2026. The new plan will help determine how the city’s open spaces, trail systems, and community centers are used for the next 10 to 15 years.

Residents of Colorado Springs can weigh in with their insights and ideas through a series of public meetings and an online survey.

The survey, open through Aug. 3, asks questions like which specific facilities one uses most and the level of satisfaction with them.

The city also wants to know what the top three most important maintenance needs there are, including options like athletic field maintenance, restroom maintenance and trail maintenance.

The first in-person meeting happens Tuesday, June 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Briargate YMCA.

The following evening the public meeting moves to the southeast side of Colorado Springs. It also runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Armed Services YMCA. A virtual session is also slated for July 9, starting at 6 p.m.

Community workshops are also planned for autumn.