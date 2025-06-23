Pigs, goats, sheep, chickens and more seized in El Paso County animal cruelty investigation

Law enforcement has seized a number of animals from a property in unincorporated El Paso County after community complaints prompted an investigation. Complaints cited "inadequate care of several animals," according to the sheriff's office.

On June 16, authorities from agencies including the sheriff's office and the state Department of Agriculture searched the property with a veterinarian on hand.

At the scene, the sheriff's office said they encountered a variety of animals living in what they considered "deplorable conditions, many without access to food or water." They also found several dead chickens. A veterinarian conducted on-site evaluations of each living animal and officials seized over fifty animals due to lack of proper care.

Law enforcement seized:

2 pigs

4 goats

3 sheep

4 rabbits

1 dog

2 turkeys

6 ducks

6 quail

Over 20 chickens

“I appreciate the concerned citizens who brought this situation to our attention, and I commend our deputies for their swift and decisive response,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a statement.

Authorities have charged the owners of the animals, 28-year-old Carlos J. Perez Morales and 46-year-old Clara Torres, with multiple accounts of animal cruelty.

Law enforcement allowed animals on the property that did not require immediate medical intervention to remain there; however, they have mandated ten days for the owners to reach compliance with animal health and welfare standards. If the owners continue to provide improper care, authorities will seize the remaining animals.