Join KRCC as we celebrate 719 Day with music spins, food and more

For the second year in a row, we're celebrating all things Southern Colorado on 719 Day and this time KRCC will be hosting a free in-person event with music, food and giveaways.

On Saturday, July 19, head to the Southern Colorado Public Media Center for a backyard hootenanny. KRCC and sister station Indie 102.3 will be providing music spins, free face painting, free soft drinks, giveaways and more!

Bowl in the City, one of Colorado Springs' award-winning food trucks, will also be on hand to sell its popular Asian fusion bowls.

You can also stop by the KRCC backyard to pick up your official 719 Day Passport, courtesy of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, and explore local deals and downtown happenings.

The staff at KRCC will also be handing out limited edition zines showcasing everything that makes the 719 area code special. Want a chance to have your work featured in the zine? Share what you love about Southern Colorado here and we may just include it!

Hang out with us anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can RSVP for the free event here!