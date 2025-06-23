In Photos: The Psychedelics Science conference wrapped last week. Here’s who we met

This story is part of The Trip, a CPR News series on Colorado’s new psychedelic movement. Read more here.
A conference all about psychedelics wrapped up at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver last week. More than 4,000 people attended Psychedelic Science 2025: The Integration. The fifth edition of the conference was hosted by The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) in Denver for the second time after visiting in 2023.
The event brought together academics, scientists, policy makers, politicians, artists and advocates from around the world to discuss research, best practices, campaigns, business, culture, community building and more. This year’s theme was “integration” — a play on words referencing how people integrate psychedelics lessons and experiences into their day-to-day lives after a trip — now that psychedelics have become legal in multiple states.
The Exposition Hall had something for just about everyone
The market, like a sea of vendors, included small businesses and startups, universities recruiting students and hawking their latest research, non-profits and community orgs, meditation and wellness stations.
CPR sits down with …
Rick Doblin, the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. He spoke with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner about the future of psilocybin in states like Colorado, his belief that psychedelic treatment should include both the drug and therapy, MDMA’s setback with FDA approval, and more.
Retired Navy SEAL Diego Ugalde and retired deputy sheriff Rob Poynter at Plant Magic Cafe. They sat down with CPR’s Haylee May to discuss their use of psychedelics and storytelling to heal PTSD in veterans and first responders. Diego started the Warrior Side project, which helps first responders and veterans find a meaningful way to talk about their difficult experiences and healing journeys. Poynter started the Siren Project, which helps first responders connect with psychedelics safely. They shared their stories at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver.
The main stage
For a week, the convention center was buzzing with lectures on the latest research, mindful meditation sessions and even keynote speakers like Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. Rick Perry of Texas, and retired NFL players.
Pull quote: “Granting these pardons is an important step forward, of course, for the individuals. We'll now have this cleared from their record, but also to really acknowledge the error in public policy that led to their conviction, creating a more just system to break down barriers and help them move on with their lives,” — Gov. Jared Polis after granting a mass pardon of people convicted of state psilocybin and psilocin charges.
Meow Wolf:
Numerous off-site events came with the conventions, including a festive takeover of Meow Wolf by the nonprofit Partnership of Responsible Trippers Advocating for Legalization (PORTAL).
Contributed reporting by Alejandro Alonso Galva, Kiara DeMare
The Trip: Alejandro A. Alonso Galva is the project editor. Carl Bilek is the executive producer for Colorado Matters. Lauren Antonoff Hart and Shelby Filangi are the digital producers.
