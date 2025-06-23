In Photos: The Psychedelics Science conference wrapped last week. Here’s who we met

This story is part of The Trip, a CPR News series on Colorado’s new psychedelic movement. Read more here.

A conference all about psychedelics wrapped up at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver last week. More than 4,000 people attended Psychedelic Science 2025: The Integration. The fifth edition of the conference was hosted by The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) in Denver for the second time after visiting in 2023.

The event brought together academics, scientists, policy makers, politicians, artists and advocates from around the world to discuss research, best practices, campaigns, business, culture, community building and more. This year’s theme was “integration” — a play on words referencing how people integrate psychedelics lessons and experiences into their day-to-day lives after a trip — now that psychedelics have become legal in multiple states.

“If your deepest dreams are something that you can accomplish in your own lifetime, they're too small.” MAPS Founder and CEO Rick Doblin, on generational change and honoring people that came before him

The Exposition Hall had something for just about everyone

The market, like a sea of vendors, included small businesses and startups, universities recruiting students and hawking their latest research, non-profits and community orgs, meditation and wellness stations.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Indigenous dancers at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Cynthia Cyntilante, left, sings with others during a performance beside the Dancing With Dragons booth in the exhibition hall at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025.

“I've sort of been exploring psychedelics for a while, and I feel like a lot of my experience with psychedelics has been sort of like the cultural zeitgeist around it. And I think this is a really good opportunity to sort of explore the more scientific and empirical side to things. And I really want to sort of flesh out my understanding of psychedelics in that realm.” Jake Ziegler, Colorado resident and convention attendee

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Fungi Farmz booth in the exhibition hall at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025. The business specializes in helping people grow their psilocybin mushrooms.

“If you're on psychedelics and you're listening to music, this brings you in your body and deepens the musical experience and deepens the psychedelic experience.” Ben Aldern with Crescendo Tactile Beds “It's absolutely heartwarming and a breath of fresh air a hundred percent with everything that we are experiencing in the world. It's so beautiful to know that this community exists.” Fernanda Baraybar at the official MAPS bookstore hosted by Synergetic Press

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The bookshop area at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025. There were numerous speakers, authors and businesses offering psychedelic healing services for veterans at the convention.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Attendees at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025, could sample a wide variety of experiences designed to release stress and promote mental well-being.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Laura Wilkins talks with a customer at the Peak State coffee booth at the 2025 Psychedelic Science convention in Denver, June 18, 2025. The Boulder company specializes in what it calls “coffee with benefits.”

CPR sits down with …

Rick Doblin, the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. He spoke with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner about the future of psilocybin in states like Colorado, his belief that psychedelic treatment should include both the drug and therapy, MDMA’s setback with FDA approval, and more.

“The highest cost is depression, is substance abuse. The highest promise is that you can treat some of the hardest cases, people who have not been able to make much progress with the currently available medications, the currently available psychotherapies.” Rick Dublin on the greatest promise of psilocybin in Colorado’s Healing Centers

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, speaks with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner in his downtown Denver hotel room. June 18, 2025.

“(Treatment-resistant depression) puts the blame on the person. The person is resistant to the treatment. It’s not, ‘(The treatment) didn't work.’ It's not, ‘it’s ineffective.’ You're the problem. The patient is resistant to the treatment. That's what some of the people that have developed some of these treatments say, ‘Oh, my treatment works for everybody unless the patient's resistant.’” Rick Dublin on conventional depression treatments and the promise of psychedelics to break through

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Science, speaks with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner in his downtown Denver hotel room. June 18, 2025.

Retired Navy SEAL Diego Ugalde and retired deputy sheriff Rob Poynter at Plant Magic Cafe. They sat down with CPR’s Haylee May to discuss their use of psychedelics and storytelling to heal PTSD in veterans and first responders. Diego started the Warrior Side project, which helps first responders and veterans find a meaningful way to talk about their difficult experiences and healing journeys. Poynter started the Siren Project, which helps first responders connect with psychedelics safely. They shared their stories at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Retired Navy SEAL Diego Ugalde talks about his journey through depression with the help of psychedelic plant medicine, at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver, June 17, 2025.

“Warrior Side is a conscious approach to storytelling… I know a million veterans who have stories that every single time they tell it, it's like drinking a shot glass of poison.It's rooted in egoic attachment, it's rooted in shame, it's rooted in anger. They haven't necessarily healed or processed or transformed… We can start to tell the story through a healing perspective.” Diego Ugalde

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Rob Poynter, a retired deputy sheriff turned mental health advocate, talked about his journey from arrested drug users to becoming an advocate for psychedelic therapies at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver, June 17, 2025.

“I am putting myself out there because I want people to see that, hey, this is a former deputy sheriff, fairly conservative guy. I've done psychedelics. I'm not crazy. My brain is not fried.” Rob Poytner

Alejandro A. Alonso Galva/CPR News CPR's Haylee May speaks with veteran Diego Retired Navy SEAL Diego Ugalde and retired deputy sheriff Rob Poynter at Plant Magic Cafe.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Psychedelic mushroom-themed decorations at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver, June 17, 2025.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Psychedelic mushroom-themed decorations at Plant Magic Cafe in Denver, June 17, 2025.

The main stage

For a week, the convention center was buzzing with lectures on the latest research, mindful meditation sessions and even keynote speakers like Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. Rick Perry of Texas, and retired NFL players.

“The idea is to create a regulatory structure that allows for the legal and safe use of natural medicines. This is something that the United States of America writ large has a lot to learn about. And in Colorado we are innovators.” State Attorney General Phil Weiser, who was the conference’s opening keynote speaker

Pull quote: “Granting these pardons is an important step forward, of course, for the individuals. We'll now have this cleared from their record, but also to really acknowledge the error in public policy that led to their conviction, creating a more just system to break down barriers and help them move on with their lives,” — Gov. Jared Polis after granting a mass pardon of people convicted of state psilocybin and psilocin charges.

Kiare DeMare/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis speaks a the 2025 Psychedelic Science Conference at the Colorado Convention Center. June 18, 2025.

“My reputation is not worth more than their lives.” Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, when told he would risk 40 years of conservative credentials if he backed psychedelic therapy for veterans

Alejandro A. Alonso Galva/CPR News Former Texas Governor Rick Perry discusses his evolution on psychedelics and a $50 million in funding for ibogaine treatment research in Texas.

Meow Wolf:

Numerous off-site events came with the conventions, including a festive takeover of Meow Wolf by the nonprofit Partnership of Responsible Trippers Advocating for Legalization (PORTAL).

Alejandro A. Alonso Galva/CPR News A festive takeover of Meow Wolf by the nonprofit Partnership of Responsible Trippers Advocating for Legalization (PORTAL) during the MAPS conference.

Contributed reporting by Alejandro Alonso Galva, Kiara DeMare

The Trip: Alejandro A. Alonso Galva is the project editor. Carl Bilek is the executive producer for Colorado Matters. Lauren Antonoff Hart and Shelby Filangi are the digital producers.