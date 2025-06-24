2 killed in Montrose plane crash

Two men were killed when their single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Montrose Regional Airport on Monday.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths in a post on social media, saying the aircraft was headed northbound and crashed into an adobe dirt hill after failing to gain sufficient altitude on takeoff.

“The plane then skidded across a dirt road and came to rest on the opposite side of the hill,” the sheriff’s office said. “The aircraft subsequently caught fire. Tragically, both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

According to records from the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane was registered to an owner in Fort Myers, Florida.