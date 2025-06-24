Updated at 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Special election results:

Ballot Question 1A: Shall the voters of Douglas County, State of Colorado, elect a County Home Rule Charter Commission to study the structure and organization of Douglas County Government?

Yes: 28.84%

28.84% No: 71.16%

Voters in Douglas County appear to have strongly rejected an effort to become the next home rule county in the state, with preliminary returns showing the question failing by a more than two-to-one margin.

Reflecting on the results Tuesday evening, County Commissioner George Teal said he'd been reassured that home rule campaigns rarely succeed on their first attempt.

"So in many ways, this is not a surprising result. And we did hear several times from the public we were going too fast. The public needed more information," said Teal. "I myself stand committed to continue to work on home rule for Douglas County."

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Douglas County commissioner George Teal speaks to reporters at the county commissioners' building on June 24, 2025, after learning the early results of the home rule special election.

Around 30 percent of the county's voters returned their ballots for the special election.

The fast-growing part of Colorado was the first county to vote on home rule in decades, after its three commissioners agreed in late March to hold a special election on the issue.

In the following months, the debate became heated, with opponents packing public meetings and organizing door-knocking events.

At the opposition watch party in Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch resident Kelly Mayr, a member of the group Stop the Power Grab, said she was surprised to find that concern about the home rule push was “a really unifying issue” across party lines.

“When we go door to door canvassing or when we have canvas launches and people come up to our tables and say, ‘tell me more about this?’ It is really people from every political group saying, ‘what's the rush? If this is so good for our community, why are we rushing?’” she said

Castle Pines resident Barrett Rothe, a member of Stop the Power Grab who ran for a charter commission seat, felt the results sent a clear message.

“I think Douglas County turned out across party lines to say that home rule is not something that we want,” Rothe said. “We want elected officials that put their head down and do their job and don't try to make headlines.”

Rothe added that he’s not opposed to home rule on principle but didn't like the Douglas County effort. He’d be open to the idea, “if somebody wants to come along and make that case from the grassroots up instead of from the top down.”

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Angela Thomas, left, talks about the special election results with other attendees at the Stop the Power Grab watch party at the Paradise Tavern in Lone Tree on June 24, 2025.

County commissioners argued going home rule was about local control, making the pitch that it would allow the county to assert more independence from the Democratic-controlled state legislature. Opponents questioned the commissioners’ motives and pushed back on whether a county home rule charter can deliver on the promises their elected officials made.

The general concept of home rule is that it allows more control for certain local issues, like zoning and local government employment. While Colorado’s constitution allows both cities and counties to have home rule authority, the powers they get from it are different — county home rule is more tied to how a county structures and organizes its government rather than expanding policy-making capacity.

For Tuesday’s special election, voters found two questions on their ballot: yes or no on home rule; and, if home rule passed, who did they want on the 21-member commission that would draft the charter that would have laid out how the county will be governed. Because it appears the home rule effort has failed, the results of the commission votes are moot. However, in its victory announcement, Stop the Power Grab noted that nearly all of the seats would have been held by candidates with its endorsement.

More than 100 Colorado towns and cities have adopted home rule charters. But there are only two truly home rule counties in Colorado: Weld and Pitkin, both established in the 1970s. Denver and Broomfield occupy their own constitutional home rule provisions, as combined city-county governments with home rule.

At-Large (top 3 vote-getters)

Steve Johnson: 18.9%

18.9% Kevin Van Winkle: 13.4%

13.4% Abe Laydon: 12%

12% Angela Thomas: 20.6%

20.6% George Teal: 12.3%

12.3% Mindy Bandimere-Jordan: 5.2%

5.2% Steven Arthur Boand: 17.7%

District 1 (top 6 vote-getters)

Matthew M. Lunn: 9.2%

9.2% David Weaver: 7.5%

7.5% Mary H. Lynch: 2.5%

2.5% Emily Roth Suyat: 9.3%

9.3% Jack Hilbert: 6.9%

6.9% Jason Hamel: 8.6%

8.6% Darren Weekly: 7.6%

7.6% October Ann Levy: 8.9%

8.9% Jack Gilmartin: 6.3%

6.3% Toby Damisch: 6.1%

6.1% Laura Hefta: 7%

7% Irene Bonham: 9.1%

9.1% Julie Gooden: 9.5%

9.5% Bart Dorscheid: 1.4%

District 2 (top 6 vote-getters):

Jennifer E Green : 8.5%

: 8.5% Kevin Leung : 9.9%

: 9.9% Jae Mundt : 6.8%

: 6.8% Charles O’Reilly : 8.1%

: 8.1% Julien Bouquet : 8.7%

: 8.7% Barrett Rothe : 8.4%

: 8.4% Juli Watkins : 9.7%

: 9.7% Max Brooks : 8.1%

: 8.1% Tom J. Wiens : 8%

: 8% Tim Dietz : 8%

: 8% Douglas John Gilbert: 8.1%

8.1% Dave Gill: 7.7%

District 3 (top 6 vote-getters):