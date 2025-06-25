History Colorado expands Hands-On History camps to the San Luis Valley

Hands-On History educational camps from History Colorado are now expanding into Monte Vista. History Colorado operates a series of museums and historic sites across the state. Its educational division aims to help fill gaps in childcare when school is not in session.

“Hands-On History has always been about addressing the childcare needs of the communities we serve and giving parents peace of mind that their children are safe, supported, and empowered in their educational journey,” said Tamara Trujillo, Hands-On History program director.

Hands-On History works to foster a deeper sense of connection to the lands, cultures, and communities of Colorado. Each program's curriculum focuses on hands-on activities with themes and topics tailored to each unique community and are offered at multiple locations throughout Colorado.

“Again and again we have seen that by learning their local history, children gain a stronger sense of identity and belonging to the places they call home," Eric Carpio, Chief Community Officer and Director of Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, said in a statement.

The new program joins others in La Junta and Greeley in launching this year, and holds programs in the Church Project Community Art Center. Summer camp begins on July 28 and August 4. The programming in Monte Vista will closely align with the camps already offered at the Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center.

Hands on History also offers “fifth-day” programming to provide support to families whose children are enrolled in school districts operating on a reduced academic calendar.

Tuition for the week-long camps is $125 per week, but tuition assistance options are available for families., In 2024, there were 600 children enrolled in History Colorado’s Hands-On History programs across the state and more than 360 families received tuition assistance.

Registration is live on the History Colorado website.

Editor's note: History Colorado is a financial supporter of KRCC. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.