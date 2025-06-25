Former postal carrier gets 5 years for ballot theft scheme

A Mesa County woman who was a part of a scheme to steal ballots ahead of the 2024 election was sentenced to 5 years in the department of corrections, Wednesday.

Vicki Stuart, 64, pleaded guilty to two charges related to the crime —one count of identity theft and another of forgery. At the time of the ballot theft Stuart was working as a postal carrier and, along with another woman, stole ballots before they could be delivered to voters.

The two then fraudulently cast those ballots in an effort to test Colorado’s election security safeguards, investigators said. Three of those ballots did make it through the signature verification process and were counted as legitimate votes.

Stuart’s alleged accomplice, Sally Jane Maxedon, is due in court July 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing.