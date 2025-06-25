2 suspects, 1 deputy injured after Pueblo shooting, chase

Two people were hospitalized following an altercation and pursuit with Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies late Tuesday night.

A press release from the sheriff’s office Wednesday said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Highway 96 in northeast Pueblo County. A customer had reported to a gas station employee that the driver of a gold Ford Explorer had asked him for money. When the customer told the driver he did not have money to give, the driver allegedly said he would rob the gas station’s next customer.

Two deputies later arrived at the gas station in an attempt to speak to the driver. The driver of the Explorer drove into two of the patrol vehicles and injured one deputy, according to the press release. Shots were fired at the vehicle as it fled.

Deputies pursued the Explorer westbound on Highway 96 and conducted what’s known as a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver, which caused the Explorer to roll over.

The 23-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger were apprehended by deputies and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver suffered two gunshot wounds in the parking lot altercation and was later transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment. The injured deputy was also released following treatment.

“Our deputies responded to a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation with the goal of protecting the public,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We’re grateful no lives were lost, and we continue to prioritize the safety of everyone in our community.”

The 10th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.