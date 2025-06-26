Strict fire restrictions are going in place across much of Colorado’s High Country and Western Slope

As Colorado gears up for a summer that’s forecast to be hotter than normal, much of the Western Slope will enact fire restrictions starting Friday.

Areas coming under stage 1 fire restrictions include unincorporated private lands in Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin and Summit counties, as well as the White River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Upper Colorado River District.

They join several counties on the Front Range and eastern plains that have already implemented similar measures this summer.

With just about a week to go until the Fourth of July, one of the biggest changes is a blanket ban on fireworks. The state already prohibits fireworks that leave the ground. Many spots on the Western Slope have banned other types of fireworks this summer, “but with heightened fire danger, it’s more important than ever to celebrate safely,” Eagle County said in a press release. “Fireworks are a major fire hazard, so please enjoy professional displays and leave the fireworks to the pros.”

Fireworks are also banned on all federal land.

Other rules in place during stage 1 fire restrictions include:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark-producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

The U.S. Forest Service says a longer-term drying trend is expected to continue, which makes it vital for campers to be fire safe and completely extinguish their campfires before leaving.

“It’s crucial for everyone to understand the importance of fire safety during this dry season,” said Greg Larson, BLM Upper Colorado River District Manager. “We urge all residents and visitors to be vigilant and responsible with any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.”

As hot and dry conditions persist, further, stricter restrictions could be implemented. Stage 2 fire restrictions would include a ban on all open fires outdoors as well as shooting on private or public land.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the areas under stage 1 fire restrictions.