Pride flags are back up in Erie after taking them down

Pride flags are back up in the town of Erie after backlash from the community. The flags on municipal property were taken down last week, to the surprise of many in the community.

Officials said the town’s current flag and street decor policy limits ceremonial flag displays to those supported by a presidential or gubernatorial proclamation. They said the condition was not met this year because neither President Donald Trump nor Gov. Jared Polis had issued such a proclamation.

“The Town of Erie today reaffirms its deep commitment to inclusion, equity, and the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals, following community concern over the recent removal of Pride flags from municipal property,” the town said in a statement Monday. It also noted a proclamation for June as Pride Month.

“I want to reiterate my unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. I understand that this situation has generated significant emotion, and I acknowledge the importance and symbolism of the Pride flag for many in our community.” Mayor Andrew Moore said in the statement. “I believe in an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of their background, beliefs, or identity — gay, straight, bi, trans, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and all others — is valued and respected as a human being. This conviction is deep in my soul.”

During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Town Manager Malcolm Fleming announced he had ordered the Pride Flags to be raised again. Polis had proclaimed June as Pride Month earlier in the day, meeting the town’s policy. Moore also requested that the town’s flag and street decor policy be revisited in August.

Twenty-one people were scheduled to speak during the public comment hearing of the meeting. Most spoke on their reactions to the town's decision to remove the flags.

“The pride flag is more than just a colorful banner. It is a symbol of visibility, of acceptance, and of hope for LGBTQ people. It is an affirmation that says, ‘You belong here, you are loved, and we see you,’” said Kim Salvaggio, CEO of The Center on Colfax and Erie resident. “I respect the others here tonight that may want to share what the flag means to them, and as a member of the community. It is hard to sit and hear of the trauma that has been brought to my brothers and sisters in the community.”

Erie resident Stephen Weddig attended the meeting in support of the LGBTQ community. He felt there was a bureaucratic angle to the decision, but he was happy the flags were raised again.

“I think the mayor also knew that tensions are kind of high around everything right now. And so I understand his reasoning,” said Weddig, who has a transgender son. “I think he could have found a way around that and should have found a way around that. I also hope they vote on a way to avoid this problem in the future.”

Town attorney Austin Flanagan explained that flagpoles are legally considered a public forum. He cited language from the U.S. Supreme Court case Shurtleff v. City of Boston, where justices unanimously ruled that the city violated a Christian group’s First Amendment right of free speech when it denied their request to raise a Christian flag over City Hall.

“It was allowing a public forum to give private speech because it didn't regulate what types of speech were permitted except for one instance, and that's the instance they were sued over,” Flanagan said. “In other words, if the government is allowing the Coca-Cola flag to fly, then it ought to allow the Pepsi flag as well.”

“We're not saying a certain type of content is permitted. It's just time, place, and manner,” Flanagan said. “So as long as your restrictions are in that kind of atmosphere, then they're probably safe legally.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had no plans for a proclamation for the month of June.