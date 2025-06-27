Birthright citizenship is ‘protected’ in Colorado despite Supreme Court ruling, AG says

Updated at 12:33 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The right of birthright citizenship will continue in Colorado — even as a Supreme Court ruling on Friday could allow President Donald Trump to at least temporarily end the practice in other states amid an ongoing legal battle, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

“You're protected. And if people are born here in Colorado, they still will benefit from birthright citizenship,” Weiser said in an interview with Colorado Matters.

With the court’s 6-3 decision delivered by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the U.S. may soon be allowed to carry out an order from President Donald Trump to end the practice of birthright citizenship in much of the country — but not in Colorado and certain other states — for children born after Feb. 19.

Legal experts stressed that the question of birthright citizenship is far from settled, and will likely end up before the Supreme Court again in the future.

“[T]he Supreme Court declined to reach that question, and it wasn't even something presented to the Supreme Court, very purposefully, by the government,” said Lunn, director of advocacy and litigation at Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network.

Meanwhile, the ruling also may allow the administration to enact other controversial policies more quickly, including the defunding of so-called “sanctuary” cities like Denver, Trump said on Friday.

What the court ruled about birthright citizenship on Friday

The Supreme Court ruling did not take on the constitutionality of Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship. The longstanding precedent grants citizenship to every child born in the U.S., regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Instead, the ruling settled a question about how the legal battle has played out so far. Trump issued the citizenship order on Jan. 20, but three judges in lower courts quickly blocked it. Those judges issued injunctions that prevented the Trump order from going into effect nationwide.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said those lower-court judges had exceeded their authority and had no right to block the order nationwide. The judges ruled those earlier injunctions could only apply to certain people and jurisdictions involved in the specific lawsuits.

The ruling means that Trump’s order can go into effect in many parts of the U.S. — even as the legal battle over it continues. However, Weiser said, it will continue to be blocked in Colorado because it’s one of the 22 states that sued to stop the order.

The ruling affects not just the citizenship case, but also many other legal battles. The majority on the court framed the ruling as a way to reign in judges who exceed their authority.

“When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power,” the majority wrote.

Trump celebrated the ruling on Friday morning, saying it would allow his administration to enact a wide range of controversial policies that have been blocked by lower-court judges.

“This was a big decision, an amazing decision, one that we're very happy about this morning,” he said at a press conference. “The Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory, for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch.”

Attorney general warns of chaos

The justices stayed their decision for 30 days, potentially allowing time for a new class-action lawsuit with national scope. But if Trump’s order goes into effect, Weiser said it could create a “chaotic” situation, where babies born to undocumented parents in Colorado are granted citizenship, but not in other states.

“If someone's born in Colorado but lives in Wyoming, are they a birthright citizen or not?” Weiser said. “I recognize the fear and uncertainty. This would be a chaotic and challenging situation, as some states have constitutional rights protected, but not in other states. This opinion is incomplete in terms of what it's going to mean. There's still work to be done.”

Trump’s citizenship order could be allowed to take effect in five states neighboring Colorado: Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Utah, as well as 23 others nationwide. Even if the order is eventually struck down, the court battle could take months to play out, creating profound uncertainty for immigrant parents.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News FILE - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks with Colorado Matters Host Ryan Warner on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the CPR News studios in Denver.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who dissented, described the ruling as a "grave attack on our system of law."

"No right is safe in the new legal regime the Court creates,” she wrote. “Today, the threat is to birthright citizenship. Tomorrow, a different administration may try to seize firearms from law-abiding citizens or prevent people of certain faiths from gathering to worship."

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat, called the ruling "misguided and reckless” in a statement.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican, signaled his support for the ruling, but his office didn’t touch on the question of citizenship. Asked for comment, a spokesperson pointed out that Evans supported an attempt in Congress to limit the authority of district court judges to issue universal injunctions.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that the court was opening the door for the erosion of constitutional rights.

“This is a sad day. President Trump’s unlawful executive order and this decision weakens our ability to preserve well-established constitutional rights, creating a patchwork where rights might be upheld in some states and rolled back in others,” he said in a statement.

In the past, plaintiffs have used universal injunctions to stop policies from leaders of both major political parties.

Some legal scholars have said that universal injunctions are bad for the judiciary — encouraging plaintiffs “to hand pick a single district-court judge who can then set policy for the nation,” as SCOTUSblog reported. Plaintiffs often use courts in conservative states to block liberal policies, and vice versa, wrote Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia.

Other scholars have argued that universal injunctions are important. They are arguably “essential to avoid injury to the thousands of people affected by government action who cannot quickly file suit themselves, or who could not easily be included in a class,” Frost wrote.

The fight over citizenship will continue

Weiser said he would continue to fight Trump’s citizenship order, which challenges the country’s historic approach to who gets to be an American.

“Within the next month, we'll be back in the district court,” Weiser said.

The Supreme Court may ultimately take on the question of whether Trump actually had the right to revoke birthright citizenship.

“If I had to bet, I would say it's more likely than not that for one reason or another the Supreme Court takes this issue on,” Weiser said.” I very much believe on the merits that we have a winning case based on the text of the 14th Amendment, based on longstanding precedents. We aren't going to take anything granted. We'll be fighting hard.”

Trump’s executive order on Jan. 20 said that children born after Feb. 19 would be denied citizenship unless one of their parents had permanent legal status in the country. Multiple lawsuits were immediately filed to challenge his reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment. The high court’s ultimate decision on his order could affect hundreds of thousands of children born each year in the U.S.

The 14th Amendment, enacted in 1868, declared: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The question of birthright citizenship had long been considered settled by the courts, with the last major ruling coming in 1898 in United States v. Wong Kim Ark. In that case, the court ruled 6-2 that a child born in the U.S. to Chinese nationals was a citizen under the 14th Amendment. The decision reinforced the principle of jus soli, or the “right of the soil,” granting citizenship based on birthplace.

Anti-immigration advocates have long argued that granting birthright citizenship encourages illegal immigration and “birth tourism.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News FILE - A new American holds a small flag during the Oath of Citizenship ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in Centennial.

Trump said on Friday that the 14th Amendment “was meant for the babies of slaves — it wasn't meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation.”

In his executive order, Trump argued that the 14th Amendment was never meant to extend citizenship “universally to everyone born within the United States,” arguing that the children of non-citizens are not under U.S. “jurisdiction.”

Local immigration attorney Cristina Uribe Reyes described the Friday decision as “insane.”

“At the beginning of the decision, the court talks about how a universal injunction may violate the authority given to federal courts,” she wrote CPR News. “But where’s the discussion about the powers/lack of power for executive orders to change the Constitution? To me it is just another example about how this administration is doing away with checks and balances.”

Immigrant rights advocate Jennifer Piper, with the American Friends Service Committee, said the case is really about the president’s authority to make sweeping changes without the approval of Congress.

“This isn't actually about birthright citizenship,” she said. “This is about a president's attempt to consolidate all authority with himself, and that should concern every single person in this country.”

This story is part of a collection tracking the impacts of President Donald Trump’s second administration on the lives of everyday Coloradans. Since taking office, Trump has overhauled nearly every aspect of the federal government; journalists from CPR News, KRCC and Denverite are staying on top of what that means for you. Read more here.

Impacts on immigrants remains unclear

It’s difficult to say just how many people could be affected by the ongoing fight over birthright citizenship.

Pew Research Center estimated that about 250,000 babies were “born to unauthorized immigrant parents” in the U.S. in 2016, but there is little if any official data for Colorado births.

The state’s hospital association said it first started looking into how to deal with potential changes due to the court case earlier this year.

“In January, when we were first thinking about this issue, we confirmed that the role of the hospital is to certify that the birth occurred,” said Cara Welch, senior director of communications with the Colorado Hospital Association. “Legal status of the parents is not reported, so this would not be something hospitals would track.”

Welch said the federal Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t require hospitals to ask patients about immigration or citizenship status, and “Colorado does not have a state law that would impact that.” Texas and Florida are two states that do require hospitals to ask, but patients still aren’t compelled to answer, she said.

The state health department similarly said it has no statistics on the number of children born to non-citizen parents.

The following states, including Colorado, have sued to block the Trump order:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

CPR News journalists John Daley, Tom Hesse and Ryan Warner contributed to this article.