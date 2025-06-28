Where to find Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations in Colorado

Colorado communities are prepared to illuminate the skies and the streets for Independence Day with fireworks, laser shows, parades and festivals across the state.

Here's where to find an event near you.

Alamosa

4th of July Fireworks at the Alamosa Fairgrounds. Friday, July 4, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Arvada

4th of July Fireworks Display at Stenger Soccer Complex. Friday, July 4, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Aspen

"Retro Rewind" Fourth of July at Aspen Mountain, July 4-6, with a drone show July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Aurora

4th of July Spectacular at the Aurora Municipal Center on July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Avon

Salute to the USA at Harry A. Nottingham Park, July 3. Fireworks follow a 6 p.m. concert.

Bayfield

4th of July Celebration at Joe Stephenson Park on July 4, with fireworks at dusk.

Berthoud

3rd of July Fireworks at Waggener Farm Park, July 3. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Beaver Creek

Independence Day Celebration at Beaver Creek Resort, July 4. Live music starts at noon, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Brighton

4th of July Concert & Fireworks at Carmichael Park on July 4. Live music at 7 p.m., fireworks to follow.

Stars & Stripes Celebration at Riverdale Regional Park on July 3, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Broomfield

Great American Picnic at Broomfield County Commons Park on July 4, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Brush

Brush 4th of July Parade & Rodeo at the Brush Fairgrounds, July 4, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Buena Vista

4th of July Parade & Festival. Parade on East Main Street at 10 a.m. on July 4, followed by fireworks at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds at 9 p.m. Festivities continue at McPhelemy Park on Saturday, July 5.

Cañon City

4th of July Fireworks set off from Skyline Drive, Friday, July 4, show begins at Centennial Park at dusk.

Castle Rock

July Fourth fireworks take flight from the Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive around 9:30 p.m. Recommended viewing locations include: Metzler Ranch Community Park, Rock Park, Miller Activity Complex and portions of the Red Hawk neighborhood. Prairie Hawk Drive south of Topeka Way will be closed.

Colorado Springs

Fort Carson Freedom Fest starts at Iron Horse Park at 4 p.m. on June 28 with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Star Spangled Symphony & Fireworks at Ford Amphitheater. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks around 9 p.m. Tickets needed for entry.

Firework Spectacular and Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Louisville City on July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks ignite after the game. Tickets needed for entry.

Rocky Mountain Vibes Fireworks Spectacular. Games start at 6:30 p.m. on July 3-5, with fireworks to follow. Saturday, July 5, is Rodeo in the Rockies night, with rodeo-themed events, a mechanical bull and country music. Tickets needed for entry.

Commerce City

Colorado Rapids' 4thFEST at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Game at 5 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Game and fireworks are visible from a free block party outside the stadium. Tickets needed for stadium entry.

Cortez

Fourth of July Celebration at Parque De Vida on July 4. Celebrations start at 2 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Craig

Independence Day Celebration at the Moffat County Fairgrounds on July 4, fireworks after dusk.

Creede

Independence Day Celebration near the Creede Fairgrounds and RV Park on July 4, with fireworks at dusk.

Crested Butte

Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks at the Mt. Crested Butte base area. Celebrations start at 4:30 p.m. with fireworks at dark.

Cripple Creek

Independence Weekend Celebration on the south side of town on July 4 and 5. Fireworks ignite around 9:30 p.m. on the 4th.

Dacono

Colorado National Speedway Fireworks on July 4 and 5 after the races.

Delta

Western Sky Balloon Festival & Fireworks at Confluence Park. Fireworks around 9:45 p.m. on July 4, with festivities running from Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6.

Denver

Indy Eve at Civic Center Park on July 3. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music and a drone show starting at 8 p.m.

Colorado Rockies Fireworks at Coors Field after the baseball games on July 4 and 5.

Elitch Gardens Fireworks on July 5 at 9 p.m.

Durango

Four Days of the Fourth, from July 3 through 6. Fireworks have been canceled due to fire danger.

Englewood

Independence Day fireworks in Cornerstone and Belleview parks on July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Erie

Fireworks Show at Erie Community Park on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Estes Park

4th of July Celebration at Lake Estes on July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Fairplay

Independence Day Celebration at Fairplay Beach on July 4. Fireworks at dusk.

Falcon

4th of July 5k and Fireworks at Meridian Ranch on Saturday, June 28, with fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Firestone

4th at Firestone at Miners Park on July 4, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Florence

4th of July Festival at Florence High School Hill on July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fort Carson

Freedom Fest at Iron Horse Park on Saturday, June 28, with fireworks around 10 p.m.

Fort Collins

4th of July Celebration at Sheldon Lake at City Park on July 4, with fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

Fort Lupton

America's Birthday Bash at Community Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and end with fireworks at dark.

Fort Morgan

I-76 Speedway fireworks on July 5 after the race.

Fruita

Fireworks Show at Snooks Bottom Open Space on July 3 at dusk.

Georgetown

4th of July throughout Georgetown, including a SUP-athon, beer garden, BBQ and live music. No fireworks.

Glendale

Fireworks Show at Infinity Park on July 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Glenwood Springs

Fourth of July Celebration at Two Rivers Park on July 4. Celebrations begin at 4:30 p.m. with a laser show at 9 p.m.

Golden

4th of July Festival at Lions Park on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No fireworks.

Granby

Granby Rodeo at Flying Heels Arena on July 3, 4 and 5. Fireworks close out each night.

Greeley

Fireworks at Greeley Stampede in Island Grove Regional Park on July 4, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Grand Junction

Grand Junction Jackalopes Fireworks at Suplizio Field on July 4, with fireworks after the game.

Grand Lake

Independence Day Fireworks over Grand Lake on July 4 after dark.

Gunnison

4th of July Fireworks at Jorgenson Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Gypsum

Independence Day Celebration at Lundgren Amphitheater Field on July 3. Live music at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch

Fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Idaho Springs

4th of July Celebration at Citizen's Park on July 4. Festivities start at 10 a.m. with fireworks over the Charlie Tayler Waterwheel after dark.

Julesburg

JVFD Fireworks at Cedar and 10th streets on July 4 at dusk.

Keenesburg

3rd of July Celebration at the Southeast Weld County Fairgrounds. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with Fireworks at dusk.

Kremmling

Fire Up the Cliffs at Kremmling Town Square on July 4. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Lafayette

Independence Day Fun & Fireworks at Waneka Lake Park on June 28, with fireworks at dusk.

Lake City

Independence Day Celebration at Lake City Town Park on July 3, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Lakewood

Big Belmar Bash throughout Belmar on July 3, with a drone light show at 9:15 p.m.

Lamar

Lamar Fire Department Fireworks at the Prowers County Fairgrounds on July 4 at dusk.

Leadville

July 4th in Leadville on July 4. Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and the day closes out with fireworks at dusk.

Limon

Independence Celebration at Gaskill Field on July 4. Festivities start at 9 a.m. and the day ends with fireworks at dusk.

Littleton

Red, White and You at Clement Park on July 3. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Independence Day 4th of July Celebration at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks on July 4. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Lone Tree

Independence Celebration at Lone Tree Elementary and Prairie Sky Park on July 4. Festivities start at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Longmont

Independence Celebration at the Longmont Fire Training Center on July 4. Festivities start at 5 p.m. and include a drone show and a fireworks show after dark.

Louisville

Fourth of July Fireworks at Coal Creek Golf Course on July 4, with fireworks at dusk.

Meeker

Meeker Range Call Celebration at City Park and Circle Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. and end with fireworks at dusk.

Montrose

4th of July Celebration at Sunset Mesa on July 4. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and end with fireworks at dusk.

Northglenn

July 4th Festival at EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park on July 4. Festivities begin at noon, with fireworks at dusk.

Ouray

Ouray 4th of July begins with a 10k at 7:30 a.m. and activities continue through the day, ending with fireworks over the city at 9:30 p.m.

Pagosa Springs

4th of July in Pagosa Springs at Yamaguchi Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and end with fireworks at dusk.

Parker

July 4 Fireworks Show at Salisbury Park at 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo

4th of July Fireworks Celebration at the Pueblo Riverwalk on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo West

Jack Fowler Fourth of July Memorial Celebration at Civic Center Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Rangeley

4th of July Celebration at Kenney Reservoir on July 4, with fireworks at dusk.

Red Feather Lakes

Independence Day Celebration at Hiawatha Lake on July 5, with fireworks at dusk.

Salida

4th of July in downtown Salida on July 4, with fireworks launched from Tenderfoot Mountain at 9:30 p.m.

Silverton

4th of July in downtown Silverton on July 4, fireworks at dusk.

Sterling

4th of July Fireworks Jam at Pioneer Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

South Fork

Independence Day Celebration in downtown South Fork on July 3. Festivities start at 10 a.m. and end with fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Timnath

4th of July Celebration at Timnath Reservoir on July 4 at 6 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

Thornton

4th of July at Carpenter Park fields on July 4. Festivities start at 4 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Vail

Fourth of July Parade & Celebration at Vail Mountain on July 4. Festivities begin with a 10 a.m. parade and end with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Wellington

4th of July Celebration at Wellington Community Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. and end with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

Westcliffe

Custer County’s Fourth of July celebration at Mine Tailings in Silver Cliff on July 4. Festivities begin in the morning and end with fireworks at dusk.

Westminster

4th of July Fireworks at Westminster City Park on July 4 at dusk.

Wiggins

Fourth of July at Teets Park Amphitheatre on July 4. Festivities start at 8:10 a.m. and continue through a parade at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Windsor

Independence Day at Boardwalk Park on July 4, with live music starting at 1 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Woodland Park

4th of July Celebration at Memorial Park on July 4. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and end with a concert at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

Yuma

July 3 Celebration at Jeff Armstrong Ball Field at 6 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Did we miss an event? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].