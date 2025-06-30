Victim in Boulder firebomb attack dies weeks after being in hospital, suspect now faces first-degree murder charges

Story updated at 12:19 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025.

An 82-year-old woman who was severely injured and burned during the firebombing on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall earlier this month has died, state prosecutors said Monday.

Karen Diamond had been hospitalized since June 1 and succumbed to “severe injuries that she suffered in the attack," according to a statement from Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Leaders of the Boulder Jewish Community Center announced in an email Monday that Diamond died June 25 and said she will be deeply missed.

“Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her,” said executive director Jonathan Lev and board chair David Paul.

Prosecutors said Diamond’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

“Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack,” Dougherty said.

His office also identified additional victims in the case as well, after additional investigation.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the 46-year-old Egyptian national who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at the crowd of people raising awareness for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, now faces first-degree murder charges in state court. He also faces attempted murder charges and a number of hate crime charges in federal court. He remains in custody.

Dougherty said he added another 66 charges in addition to the more than 100 already filed against Soliman. This is connected to 14 new victims investigators have identified through the ongoing investigation, his office said.

The new complaint names a total of 29 victims in the attack, including 13 who suffered physical injury due to firebombs thrown during the attack. There are 52 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Soliman also faces charges of animal cruelty and the use of incendiary devices.

Police say he drove from Colorado Springs to Boulder on June 1 armed with crude Molotov cocktails fashioned with glass wine-bottle-shaped jars, gasoline he purchased in Castle Rock, and red rags stuffed inside.

He had previously conducted an Internet search on Zionist groups in Boulder and found the Run for Their Lives weekly walk, where participants try to raise awareness for Israeli hostages. Once he arrived in Boulder dressed like a gardener with a reflective vest and a backpack that looked like a weed sprayer, he spotted the 30 or so gathered on the popular pedestrian mall. They were carrying Israeli and American flags and signs with pictures of hostages on them. Police say he hurled two of the jars, causing a mini explosion and his own clothes caught on fire. He was quickly arrested by Boulder police.

The District Attorney’s Office said Monday it has been in close communication with Diamond’s family throughout this difficult time. The family has asked our office to share, “The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve.”

Soliman has a court appearance scheduled next month in Boulder.

The AP’s Colleen Slevin and Mead Gruver contributed reporting.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include a statement from the Boulder Jewish Community Center.