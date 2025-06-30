No. 3 Republican in Colorado House is resigning to pursue job in Arizona

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

The No. 3 Republican in the Colorado House of Representatives announced Monday that he will resign from the legislature in September.

House Minority Whip Ryan Armagost of Berthoud, a fierce gun rights advocate and former sheriff’s deputy, said his resignation will take effect Sept. 1.

Armagost said he is leaving the legislature halfway through his second term so that he can move to Arizona to start a new job in which he will have the “chance to expand his work in Second Amendment advocacy.” Armagost said he’s also moving to pursue “a meaningful personal relationship.”

“As difficult as this decision is, it comes at a time when I must prioritize my life, health and happiness,” Armagost, who was first elected to the legislature in 2022, said in a written statement. “I’ve been offered a fantastic professional opportunity in Arizona, and I’ve also met someone very special there. After a demanding year in Colorado, I’m ready to take this next step — both personally and professionally.”

In a written statement, House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, said it was a privilege to serve with Armagost.

“He will certainly be missed, and I wish him all the best in future endeavors,” Pugliese said.

A Republican vacancy committee will be convened in House District 64, a GOP-dominated district that includes Mead, Johnstown, Milliken and part of Greeley, to select Armagost’s replacement.

Armagost’s replacement will be one of at least 24 members of the General Assembly next year who at some point were appointed to the House or Senate by or through a vacancy committee. That means nearly 1 in 5 state lawmakers in Colorado owe their legislative careers, either in whole or in part, to the vacancy process.

The 2026 legislative session begins in January.