Make way for e-bikes on some Colorado Springs trails this summer

Electric bicycles will be joining the trails of Colorado Springs this summer. The city's parks department is beginning a phased rollout for the use of e-bikes on trails, which starts Tuesday, July 1.

The first phase includes the opening of designated trails with information on safe and responsible use of e-bikes.

Only Class 1 e-bikes are allowed on the designated trails. Those require pedalling to activate the battery-powered assist and have a limit of 20 MPH. PikeRide bikes, which are available through a bike sharing program, are class 1 e-bikes; however, they do not exceed 15 MPH.

Other e-bikes are not allowed.

While there is no official date for the rollout of the plan's second phase, the parks department said it would follow the educational emphasis outlined in Phase 1. This includes further review of additional trails for possible inclusion, specifically trails purchased through the Trails, Open Space and Parks Sales Tax Program, and a partnership with the Palmer Land Conservancy on the consideration of trails with sensitive natural or legal considerations.

"The successful implementation of this ordinance will ultimately depend on collaboration, community involvement, and proper trail etiquette," said Britt Haley, director of the parks department, in a statement..

Further information can be found on the city's new e-bike webpage. Maps of designated e-bike trails will be published in the coming weeks. A draft of the rules and regulations surrounding e-bike usage can be found here.