Fireworks and fortissimo! July concert picks we think you’ll adore

The sweetness of summer is made better through the sounds of music in the mountains — check out our picks for July classical concerts to celebrate the Fourth and beyond.

National Repertory Orchestra: Fourth of July Spectacular

July 4, 6:00 p.m., Riverwalk Center



It’s an annual tradition! Don your own stars and stripes and get ready for your favorite patriotic tunes to celebrate the birth of America. Conductor Carl Topilow returns for the annual event of energetic marches, movie music and dancing.

If you’d like to hear the concert a little earlier in the day, the NRO invites you to join them in Silverthorne’s Rainbow Park at 10 a.m.

Telluride MusicFest: A feast of Italian Music

July 6, 6 p.m., Mai Residence



Imagine it: the sun freckling your face, a glass of wine on the table next to you, and a 360-degree view of the Tuscan countryside around you. Telluride MusicFest aims to whisk you away to Italy for their final concert of the season with a festival of the Italian masters: Boccherini, Vivaldi, Verdi, Respighi, dall’Abaco, and Sollima.

Okay, the view might not be Italy, but it’s going to be an unforgettable Coloradan experience.

Bravo! Vail: Verona Quartet & Wu Man, pipa

July 8, 2025, 7 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center



It’s always hard to choose just one performance in a month. While Bravo! Vail’s July lineup looks heavenly, the Verona Quartet teaming up with Wu Man on pipa sounds like such a cool experience that it won my vote. Hear the Verona quartet alone on Janáček’s String Quartet No. 1, Man performing solo, and coming together for Tan Dun’s Concerto for String Quartet and Pipa.

Strings Music Festival: Anderson & Roe

July 16, 7 p.m., Strings Music Pavilion



I’m fairly certain the title “dynamic duo” was made for Anderson and Roe. Their collaborative chemistry is off the charts, and if you haven’t experienced it yet, you can hear them live in Colorado once again this month.

Aspen Music Festival and School: A Recital by the American Brass Quintet

July 19, 7:30 p.m., Harris Concert Hall



Nothing fills hearts or concert halls like a brass quintet. Hear the bright, full sound of the American Brass Quintet at Harris Concert Hall, with music ranging from the Renaissance to modern day.

CPR Classical Presents: Colorado Music Festival: Tchaikovsky & Beethoven

July 23, 6:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium



Tchaikovsky loved 18th-century music, and Mozart especially. His showpiece for cello and orchestra, “Variations on a Rococo Theme,” shows exactly how deep that love ran. Join the Colorado Music Festival and CPR Classical for Tchaikovsky, Beethoven’s 1st Symphony and Respighi’s “The Birds.” Plus, meet CPR Classical’s Karla Walker at the event!

Aspen Salida Concerts: Edgar Meyer & George Meyer

July 26, 7 p.m., Salida High School



Bassist Edgar Meyer is known for his cross-genre stylings and his collaborations with musicians like Yo-Yo Ma and Chris Thile. He’s joined on stage by his son, violinist George Meyer, who shares his father's interest in boundary-crossing music.